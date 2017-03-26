Outrage over disposal of Lismore Base Hospital beds

A SENIOR medico who does not wish to be named for fear of reprimand is outraged over a large number of hospital beds been left in a Lismore Base Hospital car park.

The clinician said the hospital beds were disposed from throughout the hospital and were left exposed in the mental health ward car park several days ago after 66 new hospital beds were installed.

"I think it's just crazy that they're just going to scrap those beds, they're worth a fortune," the medico said.

"I'm just appalled, they're not cheap, surely there's an alternative that they can give them to someone else.

"This is criminal that perfectly good beds from Lismore Base hospital are just being scrapped rather than offered to another facility, nursing home (or) charity.

"There would be plenty of places that would snap up them up."

The clinician claimed staff believed it was "too expensive" to take the beds anywhere else.

The Northern NSW Local Health District has been contacted for comment.