Outrage after 'illegal' crab trap kills turtle

A PHOTO of a dead turtle in a crab trap has caused outrage on social media, with many people calling for the incident to be reported to authorities.

Donna Restall posted the photo on the Evans Head Notice Board Facebook page.

The incident was described as "absolutely disgusting” and people have expressed concern about the size of the trap opening.

Gary Lynda Smith posted: "How can anyone do that to our beautiful marine life? Scumbags.”

Cameron Bennett said you "can't help what you catch in your trap”, but Wayne Sheppard said "trap opening sizes were set for a reason.”

Craig Milne agreed the trap was wider than it was legally allowed to be.

Joe Sheen wrote: "The trap was left open, which is illegal as it traps larger animals than a crab. Spreading social awareness is the key ... people can take the idea away and think for themselves later on and hopefully not do this again - or they can advise others to not do it, or to be careful that they have latched their trap correctly.”

Eva McKinnon said the turtle's death was awful.

"No trap should be this wide and it should have a name and contact number - it's illegal. I hope you get caught. This breaks my heart so much, inconsiderate disrespectful idiots,” she wrote.

Many of the commenters urged Ms Restall to contact various authorities, including the police, Australian Seabird Rescue, the Department of Primary Industries and the environment department.

Michelle McKinnon wrote: "This is terrible. More respect needed for our environment, wildlife and marine life.”

Raycee Kai Cooke and Kirstie Bonnici wrote the same thing: "Absolutely disgusting.”

Robyne Wood agreed, and said: "Whoever owns the trap is nothing but a bloody fool and a jerk. It's people like you who ruin everything for everyone. Poor bloody animal died because you can't follow the rules or were just too lazy to go and check your trap. You are probably the type of person who would think nothing of shooting lions, tigers and any other animal just for a trophy.”

Cheryl A Hudson posted: "Such an awful waste. My grandchildren love seeing then swimming in the river.”

Finn Ward described the turtle's death as a "terrible accident” and Kerry Townsend said it was "devastating”.

Joe Sheen posted some advice to people who use crab traps.

"If you use these traps, just be aware that the small latch at the top (made of metal) needs to be replaced every six months because it rusts ... and the trap opens very easily with some help from a turtle, or it breaks underwater on its own,” he wrote.

"In reality, this could have been nature doing its thing and rusting that latch.

"It can also happen if the pot is left in the water for too long, or forgotten.

"I've used these types of pots for years and always replace the latches if necessary - but that means you have to check them regularly in order to discover a bad latch. So check check check. It's your responsibility to do this.”