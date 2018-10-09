Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Craig and Sophie McLennan and their two daughters Willow and Eva lost their home in a fire on Sunday, October 7.
Craig and Sophie McLennan and their two daughters Willow and Eva lost their home in a fire on Sunday, October 7. GoFundMe
News

Outpouring of support for family devastated by house fire

Ashley Pillhofer
by
8th Oct 2018 10:45 AM

A YOUNG family has received support from their community after they lost their home, car and belongings in a fire on Sunday.

A friend of the family said Craig and Sophie McLennan and their two daughters Willow and Eva walked away from their burning home with "literally just the shirts on their backs".

The fire, which was reported to authorities just after 5pm on Sunday, engulfed the family home in Marian.

An emergency service spokeswoman said they are unsure what caused the fire, although she did note there is no investigation into the blaze as it is being treated as "non suspicious".

 

Aerial footage of a house fire at Marian.
Aerial footage of a house fire at Marian. Contributed

The family of four escaped the home safely, but a Daily Mercury reporter at the scene on Sunday said the property was completely destroyed.

Anita Camilleri, a friend of the family, launched a GoFundMe page to help the family on Sunday evening and almost $3000 was raised within an hour.

She said the support would mean a lot to the family who lost everything.

"With Christmas nearing, they are going to need a lot of support from friends, family and our wonderful community," Ms Camilleri said.

"If you could please dig deep to help this beautiful family recover from this heartbreaking event, every $5 will go along away."

By 10am Monday, more than $7500 had been raised.

fundraiser gofundme house fire marian fire
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Fracking 'has more support' than proposed development

    premium_icon Fracking 'has more support' than proposed development

    Environment COMMUNITY members have appealed to the Joint Regional Planning Panel to knock back a $40 million subdivision proposed for West Byron.

    Woman rescued from riverbank after car crash in CBD

    Woman rescued from riverbank after car crash in CBD

    Breaking Three crews worked to rescue the trapped woman

    58 new jobs, big boost for tourism with $3.8 million project

    premium_icon 58 new jobs, big boost for tourism with $3.8 million project

    Business This project aims to support riverside town post-bypass

    Why a former cop was let off for mid-range drink driving

    premium_icon Why a former cop was let off for mid-range drink driving

    Crime The woman cried as she stood before a Lismore magistrate in court

    Local Partners