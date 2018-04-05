Menu
A police officer next to the damaged car. Photo: Patrick Herve.
News

Out-of-control car ploughs into primary school

by Aneeka Simonis
5th Apr 2018 7:45 AM
AN out-of-control car has slammed through a fence and ploughed into a primary school in Dandenong overnight.

Three men miraculously survived the crash after they lost control of their VW sedan travelling around a bend on Foster Street about 1.50am.

The car careered across the road, smashing through a fence outside Dandenong Primary School and rolled several times before coming to a stop at the entrance of a school building.

Images captured by the Herald Sun show a badly damaged traffic light barely standing and a trail of debris surrounding the school fence.

 

 

A police officer looks over the damage to the vehicle. Photo: Patrick Herve.
Two men aged in their 20s have been arrested, while a third in hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

It is not yet clear who was driving the car.

A damaged traffic light. Photo: Patrick Herve.
The dramatic crash left behind significant destruction.

The hood of the car was extensively crumpled.

Anyone who saw the car before it crashed is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

A police officer inspects damage on a nature strip. Photo: Patrick Herve.
A police officer holds evidence bags at the scene. Photo: Patrick Herve.
