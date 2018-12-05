Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Out-of-contract Jarryd Hayne’s dramatic descent

by Matthew Benns
5th Dec 2018 7:11 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Just a few years ago the Hayne Plane was taking off in the US National Football League.

But on Tuesday that flight was grounded for out-of-contract NRL star Jarryd Hayne as he reported to Castle Hill Police station as part of his bail conditions.

The 30-year-old was charged last month for allegedly sexually assaulting a 26-year-old woman in the Hunter Region in September.

Fallen rugby league star Jarryd Hayne reports to Castle Hill police station as part of his bail conditions. Picture: Matrix Media
Fallen rugby league star Jarryd Hayne reports to Castle Hill police station as part of his bail conditions. Picture: Matrix Media

 

Hayne was driven to the police station in a black Audi Q7 by a woman believed to be his girlfriend Amellia Bonnici, mother of his daughter Beliviah Ivy.

He is due to appear at Burwood Local Court on December 10.

More Stories

Show More
jarryd hayne nrl us national football league

Top Stories

    Lismore man an 'unacceptable risk': Magistrate

    premium_icon Lismore man an 'unacceptable risk': Magistrate

    Crime POLICE have alleged the driver reversed toward them during a traffic stop on the Bruxner Highway.

    • 5th Dec 2018 7:00 AM
    Devastated cat owner calls for action after fatal attack

    premium_icon Devastated cat owner calls for action after fatal attack

    News Lismore woman said her beloved pet was killed by aggressive dogs

    PHOTOS: Formals from across the Northern Rivers

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Formals from across the Northern Rivers

    News See all the glitz and glamour of the high school formals

    Family's life savings on the line for drug syndicate accused

    premium_icon Family's life savings on the line for drug syndicate accused

    Crime All the money would be forfeited if he breaches his bail

    Local Partners