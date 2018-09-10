Menu
North Queensland Cowboys training from 1300 Smiles Stadium, Townsville. Kane Linnett. Picture: Zak Simmonds
Rugby League

Outgoing Cowboy Linnett keen to stay in NRL

by Jon Tuxworth
8th Sep 2018 10:15 AM
OUTGOING Cowboys premiership hero Kane Linnett is adamant he still has plenty left to give in the NRL as he weighs up his next career move.

The 29-year-old, who welcomed his firstborn son Corbin into the world last month, wasn't re-signed by the Cowboys for next season.

He joins Lachlan Coote, Shaun Fensom and Javid Bowen as players confirmed to be heading elsewhere as the Cowboys look to regenerate their roster after finishing 13th this year.

The Cowboys have already signed young Broncos centre Tom Opacic from next season as they seek to add youth to the backline.

Former Sharks superstar Ben Barba will also be unveiled as a Cowboys signing sometime over the coming days.

Linnett's final game for the Cowboys on the Gold Coast last week ended 13 minutes early when he limped off with a minor knee injury.

"It's been a heck of a ride here at the Cowboys and I definitely have no regrets," Linnett said.

"Playing in the final series every year and winning a few trophies, it's been an amazing experience.

"It (future) is still a work in progress, I've got a few different options there and I definitely don't feel like I'm ready to hang the boots up yet.

"I have to weigh up a few things, I've got a little bub now but I've learned a lot and am looking forward to the next chapter."

Linnett said he was pleased to bid farewell to the club by helping Johnathan Thurston win his final game before retirement.

The Cowboys won four of their last six games, the only losses against premiership contenders the Sharks and Roosters.

"He (Thurston) copped a fair bit of criticism and I think it was a bit unwarranted at the start of the year," Linnett said.

"As a group we weren't playing to our potential and it shows the quality of person he is that he kept turning up and working hard, getting the boys up each session.

"We really finished off the year well and puts this playing group in a good position to start next season well."

kane linnett north queensland cowboys nrl nrl 2018

