Outdoor fitness guided by free app

The Kompan Fit app provides demonstration videos to guide, engage and motivate the Ballina community to get active at Commemoration Park.

A NEW BALLINA outdoor park outdoor park offers the chance to make the most out of your workout with an associated free app.

Commemoration Park in Bentinck St has been transformed into a new outdoor fitness park.

The park offers 134 different possible exercises, and includes instructional boards and app integration.

Kompan Fit is a free, easy-to-download, ready-to-use app.

It guides users on how to use the fitness equipment, offering video demonstrations and alternative exercises to get the body moving.

The app has a range of workouts that will help the community to be fit and healthy, get strong or lose weight, depending on an individual’s goal.

The new park is the council’s response to high demand for outdoor fitness equipment in Ballina.

The equipment suits all ages so it can be enjoyed by the whole community.

A council spokesperson said a shade structure to be placed over the area is still to come.

“It is a welcome addition to Ballina’s outdoor recreational spaces and a facility the community as been seeking for some time. It is hoped that it encourages people of all ages to get active outdoors,” the spokesperson said.

“Commemoration Park was chosen as a suitable location after a community consultation process. It was also chosen as there are two children’s playgrounds (Meldrum Park and Missingham Park) nearby.”

For information on local parks and playgrounds, visit the council’s website www.ballina.nsw.gov.au/playgrounds--99