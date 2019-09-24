Outdoor entertainment at bowlo at risk

POPULAR: A file photo of the Lennox Head Craft Beer and Street Food Festival held at Club Lennox in April. Events like this at the bowlo are at risk.

FOLLOWING complaints from residents about noise, outdoor entertainment on the bowling greens at Club Lennox, like the Craft Beer and Food Festivals and Sunday on the Green music performances, are at risk.

Ballina Shire Council will at Thursday's meeting consider whether these events can continue.

The staff recommendation is for Club Lennox to submit formal applications for outdoor events outside of lawn bowling, and noise issues will be considered in the approvals process.

"The primary options are to provide in principle agreement to outside activities or to advise the club that council does not support the use of the greens for purposes other than lawn bowling," staff report.

"The club has been using the green areas for uses other than lawn bowling as the club seeks to diversify to attract patrons and operate in a financially responsible way."

Club Lennox opened in 2013 following a community effort to reopen the bowlo, which was closed by the previous operator.

It's reported that bowling clubs around the state are struggling.

The Ballina RSL Bowling Club shut its doors in the past months with the Ballina RSL Club board saying the bowlo was no longer financially viable.

Along with noise associated with the outdoor entertainment at Club Lennox, residents also have complained about the noise of children playing in the playground and on the bowling greens.

These issues first came to council in August, and a councillor briefing was held later that month, with representatives of Club Lennox.

Council staff report the concerns at Club Lennox include "noise, patron behaviour, activities outside of the building such as the presence of food trucks and outside seating".

Complainants have questioned whether the outdoor entertainment, held on the bowling greens, has the appropriate approvals.

Staff report the two similar leases covering the bowling club give approval to "use the premises only for the purpose of a bowls and sports club and for no other purpose without the express written consent of the Lessor."

Staff note that it is understood Liquor and Gaming NSW has been in contact with the club about noise from music and patrons, while Club Lennox has taken steps to monitor the noise in the playground.