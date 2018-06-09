Outback Wrangler lands in Ballina

Matt Wright gave a talk at The Richmond Club at the Ballina RSL.

Matt Wright gave a talk at The Richmond Club at the Ballina RSL. Marc Stapelberg

Photos View Photo Gallery

Working with 17 foot crocodiles is just part of Matt Wright's day.

Talking to The Richmond Club at the Ballina RSL, the 'outback wrangler' was forthright and unassuming as he detailed his deadly encounters with giant crocodiles.

There were few pretenses and he was as quick to laugh as he described his childhood collecting snakes and lizards.

But for most it was the tales of battling large saltwater crocodiles that had everyone enthralled, including a story about how they managed to grab a photo of him holding the nose of 'Bone-Crusher' in the wild for his television series.

In fact the names given to these animals can vary greatly from 'Speedy gonzales' to 'Sweetpea' to 'Tripod'.

The audience was shown footage of 'Tripod', who only has three legs, snapping away with speed and power as Matt fed him.

Matt actually met Australia's famed Hollywood croc man Paul Hogan at a function in Los Angeles.

But Matt's career started far away from the halls of Hollywood.

Working on oil rigs and as a soldier in the Australian Army, Matt was able to realise his dream of becoming a chopper pilot.

This soon turned into collecting crocodile eggs which is actually done dangling from a chopper with a crate and a pole and is extremely dangerous.

Crocodiles can launch themselves at the workers who are collecting the eggs.

'You can feel the wind in their jaws, the power when they crush down," he said.

But it was his passion for wildlife that saw Matt find a global platform to show off the Northern Territory.

Working as a wildlife relocator Matt is now able to use his unqiue trade throughout the world.

"I didn't have a great deal of fear growing up," he said.

"But I had enough respect for the animal not to get bitten."

Matt Wright's debut series Outback Wrangler aired globally on National Geographic in 2011.

The series is now looking at its fourth season.