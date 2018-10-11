Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

BAY BLACKOUT: Car crash cuts power to 1500 homes

Annie Perets
by
10th Oct 2018 9:35 PM | Updated: 11th Oct 2018 12:11 AM

UPDATE (11PM): Just a couple hundred homes in Hervey Bay remain without power, following the Wednesday night outage in Torquay and Urangan.

More than 1500 homes were initially cut from power after car crashed into a power pole.

Ergon Energy estimates repair work to be complete - and all homes reconnected - by about 2.30am on Thursday. 

 

EARLIER: MORE than 1500 homes in Hervey Bay are without power following a vehicle crash.

The outage began at about 7.30pm on Wednesday after a car crashed into a power pole in Urangan.

The accident occurred near Cunningham and Alexander Sts in Urangan. 

Residents in the suburbs of Urangan and Torquay are affected by the outage. 

fraser coast power cuts
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Man killed after tree crushes house during wild storm

    Man killed after tree crushes house during wild storm

    News A MAN has died and there is extensive damage across the Northern Rivers after two freak storms overnight.

    • 11th Oct 2018 5:05 AM
    Mystery motorway bypasses Lismore altogether

    premium_icon Mystery motorway bypasses Lismore altogether

    Offbeat Have you heard of the Bruxner Motorway?

    Dominos branch temporarily closed after photos surface

    premium_icon Dominos branch temporarily closed after photos surface

    Business Dominos temporarily closed the store after assessment and audit

    Mum faces jail time after high speed drunken pursuit

    premium_icon Mum faces jail time after high speed drunken pursuit

    Crime Police saw smoke and sparks flying from her car as it sped away

    Local Partners