Out of the septic tank and into the 21st century

Page MP Kevin Hogan and others at the Rappville sewerage announcement.

RAPPVILLE will be the recipient of a new packaged sewage treatment plant after new Federal Government funding was announced on Monday.

This system will replace the individual septic tanks for sewerage which Rappville residents currently use.

Mr Hogan said the treatment plant would help transform the town.

"This will help to create the kind of community people will want to work or raise a family in," he said.

"This is a hugely positive outcome for our community and comes at a critical time after back-to-back challenges triggered by natural disasters."

The sewerage plan will be able to service the current and extended population.

The $3.3 million funding has been provided through the Bushfire Local Economic Recovery Fund, co-funded by the NSW and Federal Governments.

In another boost for the Rappville community, funding was announced to help ensure the future viability of the Rappville Sawmill.

The $742,090 for the Rappville Timber Processing Resilience will help create six new jobs and secure the organisation's future in the town.

Mr Hogan said it was important to protect industry for the town after the recent bushfire devastation.

"Rappville Sawmill will use the funding to provide static and mobile fire protection," he said.

"This includes the expansion of their water holding capacity and firefighting infrastructure, such as fire hydrants; overhead sprinklers, and four mobile firefighting pods designed to extinguish spot fires.

This funding has been provided through the Bushfire Industry Recovery Package, co-funded by the NSW and Federal Governments.