Out of control party with underage drink and drugs

One 17-year-old had a party they'd probably prefer to forget.

A 17TH birthday party in Lismore created more headaches than happiness on Saturday night.

About 200 people aged 14 to 20 attended a party at Oaks Oval.

Police were called and saw evidence of underage drinking and drug use.

There was only one responsible adult in attendance.

Police who were there described the party as poorly organised and out of control.

The party was closed down and police moved all the young people on.

Some kept drinking and police broke up several fights.

Thanks to this incident numerous police were tied up for several hours.

According to police, incidents like this are nothing less than a disaster waiting to happen.

People supplying alcohol and drugs to under-aged people can receive huge fines and even time in jail.

If you are hosting a young people's party please put some thought and planning into it.