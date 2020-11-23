Out-of-control bushfire closes Pacific Highway

Smoke from a bushfire burning near Franklins Rd, Glenugie, has reduced visibility on the Pacific Highway, forcing the road to be closed in both directions.

THE Pacific Highway has been closed this afternoon south of Grafton with emergency services battling to contain an out-of-control bushfire in the region.

According to the NSW RFS Clarence Valley District, the fire is now at a Watch and Act alert level, after the fire has crossed the Pacific Motorway about 18km south of Grafton.

The fire is now burning in an east to south-easterly direction under strong north-westerly winds.

People in the area of Wells Crossing and Franklins Road should enact their bush fire survival plan, if you do not have a plan know what you will do if threatened by fire.

An out-of-control bushfire south of Grafton has closed the Pacific Highway.

Live Traffic NSW advises motorists to avoid the area and delay your trip. Traffic on the highway is heavy.

If you need to travel through the area, you can use Big River Way and Orara Way instead. This diversion is not suitable for B-doubles.

Emergency services and traffic crews are on site.

A total fire ban has been put in place for the Far North Coast Fire Area today, with a severe fire danger rating issued for the local government areas of Ballina, Byron, Clarence Valley, Kyogle, Lismore, Richmond Valley and Tweed.