Out of control bushfire threatens properties near Casino

Firefighters have been busy right across the Northern Rivers.

Firefighters have been busy right across the Northern Rivers. NSW Rural Fire Service

A BUSHFIRE that has burnt almost 1000 hectares is still out of control after threatening properties last night.

The fire is in the Brewers Rd, Kippenduff area, about 50km south-west of Casino.

According to the Rural Fire Service, more than 30 firefighters from the RFS, NSW Fire & Rescue and Forestry NSW worked throughout yesterday and last night in an effort to contain the fire.

Strong winds yesterday afternoon lead to an increase of fire activity.

This caused the fire to cross Old Tenterfield Road and it continues to burn in an easterly direction.

Crews will today continue to work with local landholders to prepare their properties after they successfully defended a number of properties yesterday.

Advice

People in the area of Seery Road, Brewers Road and Old Tenterfield Road should continue to monitor the situation closely and be prepared to enact your Bush Fire Survival Plan.

If you do not have a plan, decide what you will do if the situation changes. Leaving early is your safest option.

Follow the advice of firefighters on the ground.

Mothersoles Rd, Ellangowan

The bushfire burning near Mothersoles Road, Ellangowan, 17km south-east of Casino, has burnt 3159 hectares and is being controlled.

NSW RFS firefighters remain on scene and continue to work on strengthening and consolidating containment lines.

Backburning operations will be undertaken as conditions allow. This will result in an increase in fire activity and smoke.

Currently there is no property at threat.