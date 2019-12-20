Our youngest entrepreneurs bring in the bucks for charity

SOME OF the youngest entrepreneurs in the region have started their own bright little businesses and are donating profits to charities of their choice.

As part of Tregeagle Public School’s take on the free-to-access $20 Boss Program, students from Years 4 to 6 were given $20 to start a business, which had to be paid back once they started selling the product.

They did their own advertising, built their businesses and gave back to a charity of their choice.

Tregeagle Public School Enrichment Program teacher Candice Collins said collectively the students raised more than $825 for various organisations.

“The children’s businesses have been so popular the students will continue them next year,” Ms Collins said.

School captain and owner of Sav’s Seasonal Spreads, Savannah Ryan, 12, won the NSW enterprise of the year award from FYA. Her business has already raised $120 for farmers in drought.

After learning about food waste, Savannah decided to get into the business of making strawberry and tomato jams as well as lemon butter, with 50 per cent of her profits going to Farmers in Drought.

“I’m using fresh and organic foods and am trying to use food that gets thrown out but is perfectly fine to use,” she said.

“I chose that charity because the drought has been very bad lately and farmers are running out of money quickly

“I’ve learnt that you don’t need a whole lot of money to get a business started, and then it grows, and about the whole entrepreneur side of business.”

Sahara Heckel produced Sahara’s Sweet Sensation and has donated her profits back to the school.

Bella Clay and Akira Outerbridge created Akira and Bella’s Sensational Seedlings and gave their profits to The Friends of the Koala.

They will continue growing and selling their seedlings after junior landcare every second week next year.

Jessica Gibson Gray made Jessica’s Cancer Crackles, as a survivor of leukaemia herself she felt the need to raise awareness and give back to the organisation that supported her and her family.

Edie Stewart created macramé keyrings under the name Edie’s Creations with her profits going to the Smith Family.

Chelsea Coram innovated scented playdoh to help mindfulness. She researched different essential oils and what they can be used for so that when people play with the playdoh they can feel calm.

There is an Anti Anxiety, Stressless and Breathe Easy option, just to name a few. Her profits are going to Headspace Lismore.

Kate Benson and Amelia Bowler researched UTZ certifications and how they can make chocolate bark using sustainable and eco friendly ingredients.

Their business The Little Things also gives customers thoughtful tips on how they can also be environmentally friendly.

All business owners plan to continue supporting their chosen organisations and building their businesses.

Ms Collins said the program would run again next year, with another 10 students who will participate in the second semester.

“I think it’s important for the kids to be able to think laterally rather than to keep pushing higher in academics, to use their skills and problem solving skills to create a greater impact in our current world,” she said.

“Learning how to collaborate, financial literacy, learning how to use money, budget, how to market and actually connect with community.

“Watch this space, if you want to support any of them or buy their products please email the school, so the kids can continue giving back to the community.”