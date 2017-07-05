Our towns personified thanks to the census

PROFILED: Evans Head is a 51-year-old married female, according to the median results of the 2016 Census.

CENSUS results are out and they give a snapshot of what Australia looked like in 2016.

But what if we personified the areas in which we live within our readership? What would we look like?

I played with the figures and came up with this.

Evans Head

Evans Head is a 51-year- old female who was born in Australia. She is married but not living with any children. She has no religion and lives in a three-bedroom house and is renting. Weekly family income is $1211.

Woodburn

Woodburn is a 42-year-old male who has never married. He was born in Australia. He has no religion and lives in a three-bedroom house that he owns outright. Weekly personal income is $501.

Broadwater

Broadwater is a 48-year- old male born in Australia and married. He has no religion. He is living with his wife without children in a three-bedroom house that he owns outright. Weekly family income is $1196.

Coraki

Coraki is a 45-year-old Australian female that is married. She is Catholic and living with her husband but not with children. Her house has three bedrooms and she owns it outright. Weekly family income is $1074.

Casino

Casino is a 42-year-old female who is a married Australian. She is Catholic and living with her husband with no children. She lives in a separate three-bedroom house that she owns outright. Weekly family income is $1137.

Kyogle

Kyogle is a 48-year-old married Australian female. She has no religion and lives in a separate three-bedroom house that she owns outright. She lives with her husband without children. The weekly family income is $1067.

Characteristics in common

All spoke only English at home and were born in Australia, as were their parents.