Our top three must-see Beef Week events

The street parade at Casino Beef Week on Saturday, May 26.

The street parade at Casino Beef Week on Saturday, May 26. Liana Turner

WITH more than 100 events, there are plenty of events to choose from at Casino Beef Week.

There are 11 action-packed days, and it can be hard to try and fit in as much as you can.

But don't despair.

The Northern Star have created a list of our top three must-see events from the program.

BEEF WEEK FASHION: Locals modeled the very best fashion that the Northern Rivers has to offer. Chyna Hayden

The Celebration of Fashion

The Northern Star Celebration of Fashion is one of the hottest events on the Beef Week program.

Full of laughs and the best fashion region has to offer, this high-class event is more than just a fashion show.

Sit back and watch as some of the Richmond Valley's best ladies and larrikins strut their stuff on the catwalk.

The Celebration of Fashion will be tomorrow (Tuesday) at the Casino RSM Club from 7pm.

Tickets for a table are $15 per person or $13 for a theatre-style seat.

Last sauasge from Brenda Armfield at Breakfast with the Butchers at Casino Beef Week. Susanna Freymark

Breakfast with the Butchers

The Richmond Dairies Breakfast with the Butchers event sees Casino residents all coming together to enjoy a free breakfast in the CBD on Friday.

Start your day with a free sausage or steak sandwich with chocolate or strawberry milk, before kicking back to enjoy everything from carnival games, a cow milking competition, cow pat lotto and live entertainment throughout the morning.

"The breakfast is about bringing the community together, sample our delicious local beef and saying thank you for their ongoing support with a snag or steak,” Beef Week committee president Frank McKey said.

The Richmond Dairies Breakfast with the Butchers commences from 7am until 9am at Walker Street, Casino, with live entertainment until 10am.

The street parade at Casino Beef Week on Saturday, May 26. Liana Turner

Beef Week Saturday

On Saturday the Casino CBD bursts to life and pulses with the heart of the Beef Week festival.

Everywhere you turn there is something exciting to see.

Where else can you see a whole herd of cattle displayed in the main street, while the intersection of Walker and Barker Streets turns into a cattle ring with the NCMC cattle competitions.

Between the APWA NSW Whip-cracking Championships and the Show n' Shine car show near the Oxford Hotel, there are plenty of market stalls and amusement rides.

The action commences at 8am, culminating with the Beef Week street parade at 1.45pm.

Casino Beef Week has kicked off and runs until Tuesday, May 28.