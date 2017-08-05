22°
News

Our top stories over the past week

Samantha Elley
| 5th Aug 2017 6:00 AM
SCORE!: Far North Coast Hockey will be transformed in to a new state-of-the-art facility.
SCORE!: Far North Coast Hockey will be transformed in to a new state-of-the-art facility. Jasmine Burke

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

SOME of the stories making news this week.

Monday

$1.5m to revolutionise G'bah hockey centre

The aged complex will be transformed into a new state-of-the-art facility.

Young Goonellabah girl fights for her life.
Young Goonellabah girl fights for her life. Contributed

"We thought we were going to lose her”

A MONTH ago Goonellebah mum feared her daughter was going to die.

Tuesday

Job seeker says he was ridiculed for his weight

The employment agency accused of ridiculing a job seeker has refuted the claims.

Lane boys' sentence 'stupidity on steriods'

Jail sentences handed down to seven Nimbin locals have been descibed by a Victorian MP as "stupidity on steroids”

Wednesday

SELFISH: Damage to concrete benches outside the Lismore art gallery by skaters has outraged some.
SELFISH: Damage to concrete benches outside the Lismore art gallery by skaters has outraged some. Hamish Broome

Fury over skaters' damage to gallery benches

A group of Lismore skaters has progressively wrecked a series of brand new concrete benches in the Lismore art gallery precinct.

WE'RE BACK: Lismore's Best and Less will reopen on Thursday, August 3. Extensive flood damage forced a full refurbishment of the store, which took four months.
WE'RE BACK: Lismore's Best and Less will reopen on Thursday, August 3. Extensive flood damage forced a full refurbishment of the store, which took four months. Hamish Broome

Best and Less to reopen but others are not

LISMORE'S Best and Less on Keen St finally reopened its doors, four months on from the Cyclone Debbie flood.

Thursday

Crash scene on the Bangalow Road near Lismore.
Crash scene on the Bangalow Road near Lismore. Contributed RLAC

TRAFFIC CHAOS: Road reopened after crash causes delays

Traffic was in chaos while diversions were in place in Bangalow after a three car crash.

SEX THREAT: 800 locals catch STDs, hepatitis and HIV

EXPERTS urge young people to use condoms, get tested as our region notches up 531 new cases of chlamydia, 103 of gonorrhea and 10 of syphilis since January 1.

Friday

Flood report gives 36 recommendations after March 31

MISTAKES in the roll out of Lismore's evacuation during the March flood have been admitted by the NSW State Emergency Service.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  art gallery benches bangalow road best and less hockey centre lane boys skate boarders the week that was traffic chaos

Coalmine worker gets payout for horrific burns

Coalmine worker gets payout for horrific burns

Years after he received life-changing injuries in a mine accident, Ben Nelson had his day in court.

This weekend's Northern Rivers markets list

TRADITIONAL: Find fantastic local produce, handcraft and coffee at the Lismore Carboot Markets.

Where to get fresh produce and local coffee from.

Gleaming rigs strut their stuff

The truck parade heads on into town for the Casino Truck Show.

More than 100 gleaming highway beasts will cruise through Casino

PHOTO GALLERY: Inside the Lismore Blood Bank

Trevor gives blood at the The Australian Red Cross Blood Service in Lismore.

How lifesaving missions are accomplished.

Local Partners

Was he shot or did he fall? Lonely death a mystery

A 45 year-old single man and farmer by the name of George Sales was lying on the floor, his lungs filling with blood.

Pacific Highway upgrade to create 10,000 jobs

Kevin Hogan announced that the final bridge contracts for the Pacific Highway upgrade have been awarded.

Final bridge contracts awarded on Pacific Highway upgrade.

'Lettuce' check out the markets this weekend

LETTUCE FANCIER: Denise Latham at her stall at the Mullumbimby Farmers' Market.

Denise Latham is what you might call a lettuce expert

Thirteen fantastic things to do this week

Marnie will be performing a pole dancing routine with Cherie Small, dance instructor from Roxie Rose Burlesque, for Stars of Lismore.

Writers, fireworks, poets and... Batman!

Mullum Music Fest: Artists coming back ten years later

QUIRKY: Elana Stone, Katie Wighton, Hannah Crofts and Georgia Mooney are folk band All Our Exes Live in Texas.

The festival announced its full line up for 2017

PHOTO GALLERY: Bentley Art Prize winner revealed

"I was inspired by a longing to paint rocks, I love the Australian landscape."

Apple products worth a mint

Now that they've been discontinued, certain Apple products could fetch a pretty penny on eBay.

Do you own a discontinued iPod Nano or iPod Shuffle?

Do you believe this man's yowie story?

Tim the Yowie Man has been investigating things that go bump in the night (or any other time) since his encounter with a yowie in 1994.

A supernatural sleuth shares some of his strangest experiences

Stunning images recognised

ABOVE: Dancer Lily Folpp, 17, won a pretigious scholarship.

Photographer's PANPA nominations

House Party sex simulator game banned for good reason

The graphic sex scenes are not blurred in the game.

It sold 35,000 copies in its first month

'Another witch hunt': Pauline Hanson fuming after ABC report

Pauline Hanson with the One Nation plane - complete with party logo and a caricature of Senator Hanson - flown by James Ashby.

Pauline Hanson declares latest reports another 'witch hunt'

Festivals to play on in department recommendation

Crowds at Splendour in the Grass 2017 on Day 3 of the gigantic festival.

More than 80% of submissions were in support of the proposal

Luxury Akasha Beach House

2/2 Alcorn Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 3 2 $2,800,000 to...

The Akasha Beach house is set within an exclusive and highly sought-after Tallow Sands gated estate. With National Park lands behind and pristine beaches in front...

Private Bali Oasis In Town

1/86 Bangalow Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 1 $680,000 to...

Set on 439m2 of land this very private 2 bedroom townhouse is surrounded by beautiful, established tropical gardens. This creates the feeling of a Balinese...

UNDER CONTRACT

57 Kingsley Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 1 $2,950,000 ...

Situated in the much sought after, prime location of Kingsley Street, in the central old precinct of Byron Bay. This beautifully renovated Queenslander style home...

Village Living In Main Arm

892 Main Arm Road, Main Arm 2482

House 3 1 2 $635,000

Set on 1042m2, this beautiful property offers an ideal country lifestyle in the charming, family friendly village of Main Arm. The home has recently been...

Idyllic Acreage In Premier Location

256 Midgen Flat Road, Newrybar 2479

House 8 6 6 $3,950,000

Situated so close to the beautiful beaches of Broken Head and with-in easy access to Byron Bay and Bangalow, is this pristine 100 acre approx. farm known as...

Style, Serenity and Lifestyle Just Minutes To Byron

5 Bay Vista Lane, Ewingsdale 2481

House 5 3 2 Auction, if not...

The best of both worlds! Enjoy the buzz of Byron then retreat to the serenity of your private lifestyle acreage located within minutes of the town centre and...

Premium Position with Income or Development Potential

28 Cavvanbah Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 5 5 Contact Agent

First National are excited to present to the market Cavvanbah Beach House… the property offers unique boutique accommodation and is currently hosting a collection...

Stunning golf course vistas

14/64 Broken Head Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 $800,000 to...

Designed by renowned architect Ian McKay, this stylish 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment promotes easy low maintenance living. Walking into the apartment with huge...

Rural living in Ultra Convenient Blue Ribbon Location

119 Lawlers Lane, Bangalow 2479

House 5 3 2 Offers Invited

Located just minutes out of Bangalow and Newrybar on a tightly held quiet country lane this double brick home is a fine example of quality and thoughtful design .

Grand Family Home on a Large Block

12 Tristran Parade, Mullumbimby 2482

House 5 3 2 Contact Agent

Located on a private and very usable 5,290m2 (1.3 acres) block close to Shearwater Steiner School and only 4 minutes from Mullumbimby, this grand home has been...

Agent showed buyer house on Monday, gave him keys on Tuesday

SOLD: The home which Shane Scott sold in Wandal for $230,000.

Home sells in just one day

Seven decades of bliss for Cowper couple

GIVE AND TAKE: Ray and Gert Connor will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary. (below) Ray and Gert about to head off on their honeymoon.

Ray and Gert will celebrate 70 years of marrive this week

Hervey Bay a cure for depression

NO REGRETS: Mason and Wendy Wong are loving their move to Hervey Bay.

Since moving to the Bay four months ago, Wendy hasn't looked back.

Island paradise for the price of a house in Sydney

The only house on Victor Island off Mackay is on sale for $3,500,000.

House and island for $3,500,000