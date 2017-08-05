Our top stories over the past week

SCORE!: Far North Coast Hockey will be transformed in to a new state-of-the-art facility.

Monday

$1.5m to revolutionise G'bah hockey centre

The aged complex will be transformed into a new state-of-the-art facility.

Young Goonellabah girl fights for her life. Contributed

"We thought we were going to lose her”

A MONTH ago Goonellebah mum feared her daughter was going to die.

Tuesday

Job seeker says he was ridiculed for his weight

The employment agency accused of ridiculing a job seeker has refuted the claims.

Lane boys' sentence 'stupidity on steriods'

Jail sentences handed down to seven Nimbin locals have been descibed by a Victorian MP as "stupidity on steroids”

Wednesday

SELFISH: Damage to concrete benches outside the Lismore art gallery by skaters has outraged some. Hamish Broome

Fury over skaters' damage to gallery benches

A group of Lismore skaters has progressively wrecked a series of brand new concrete benches in the Lismore art gallery precinct.

WE'RE BACK: Lismore's Best and Less will reopen on Thursday, August 3. Extensive flood damage forced a full refurbishment of the store, which took four months. Hamish Broome

Best and Less to reopen but others are not

LISMORE'S Best and Less on Keen St finally reopened its doors, four months on from the Cyclone Debbie flood.

Thursday

Crash scene on the Bangalow Road near Lismore. Contributed RLAC

TRAFFIC CHAOS: Road reopened after crash causes delays

Traffic was in chaos while diversions were in place in Bangalow after a three car crash.

SEX THREAT: 800 locals catch STDs, hepatitis and HIV

EXPERTS urge young people to use condoms, get tested as our region notches up 531 new cases of chlamydia, 103 of gonorrhea and 10 of syphilis since January 1.

Friday

Flood report gives 36 recommendations after March 31

MISTAKES in the roll out of Lismore's evacuation during the March flood have been admitted by the NSW State Emergency Service.