Our stories of remarkable resilience on screen

ELEVEN stories of regional artists with disability are broadcast on ABC and ABC iview from this week, to mark this year's International Day of People with Disability this Sunday.

Six of those films are from the Byron Bay and Lismore areas.

These short films are part of Createability, a program that showcases artists with disability living and creating across regional NSW.

Now in its third year, a total of 20 Createability short films have been funded and filmed.

This will be the first time that the eleven new films can be viewed by the Australian public.

The entire collection will be available to view on iView.

The local films are:

Ghost in the Machine, featuring Lismore artist Jeremy Hawkes, created by HW Collective, Bangalow.

Order from Chaos, featuring painter, Verity Nunan from Byron Bay, created by Nathan Wood and Clementine Bourke also from Byron Bay.

Making Waves, featuring dancer Max McAuley from the Northern Rivers, created by Karenza Ebejer of Lismore.

Meeting Mick, featuring writer Tim Winton-Brown and dancer-artist Mick Parr from Nimbim, created by Susie Forster from Ocean Shores.

The Fine Art of Being Zion, featuring painter-ceramicist Zion Levy from Mullumbimby, NSW, also created by Susie Forster of Ocean Shores.

Speaking Through Colour, featuring painter Mbatha Nguta, created by Darius Devas of Byron Bay.

Screenworks' general manager, Ken Crouch said he was proud of the opportunities that Createability had provided.

"Many of the artists featured in the films have had amazing opportunities," he said.

"The Filmmakers have also benefitted as their short films get a broadcast credit, including being invited to collaborate with national institutions and international festivals at the highest levels", said Mr. Crouch.