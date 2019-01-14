Is our solar train the solution to climate change?

A Climate Council report says solar-powered transport, such as Byron Bay's solar train, could drastically slash emissions if more widely adopted.

A Climate Council report says solar-powered transport, such as Byron Bay's solar train, could drastically slash emissions if more widely adopted.

A CLIMATE control analyst said Byron Bay's solar train could be the answer to slashing transport emissions in Australia.

According to the latest report from the Climate Council's Cities Power Partnership, Byron Bay's world-leading solar train is spearheading a new wave of renewable-powered public transport that can help to slam the brakes on climate change.

The report, Waiting for the Green Light: Sustainable Transport Solutions for Local Government, shows that renewable-powered transport can help to reduce Australia's worsening transport pollution problem, which saw vehicle greenhouse gas emissions rise by 3.4 per cent during 2017.

Climate Council energy analyst Petra Stock said the Byron Bay solar train, an iconic "red rattler" train refurbished to have 6kW rooftop solar panels and 77kWh of battery storage units, is an Australian-first, that if adopted wider could slash transport emissions in Australian cities and towns.

"Australia needs to act quickly to reduce transport pollution, and Byron Bay is leading the way with the first fully-solar powered train," she said.

"Renewable-powered public transport is the future of travel, and it's no surprise that Byron Shire, one of Australia's most sustainable communities, is steaming ahead."

The solar train, which made its first emissions free 6km round trip journey between Byron Bay station and North Beach in December 2017, is able to make between 12 and 15 trips on one full charge.

Byron Shire Mayor Simon Richardson said that the solar train, which runs along a popular tourist route, is part of the area's low-carbon transport network, which includes plans for an electric vehicle fast-charging network as well as an extensive array of cycling and walking tracks.

"Byron Shire is well on its way to becoming a zero-emissions community, and we're committed to driving down local transport pollution and ensuring that our town centre and beaches remain clean, quiet and accessible by supporting sustainable transport options," he said.

Petra Stock also highlights the council's investment in walking and cycling infrastructure, and calls for more councils to prioritise slamming the brakes on Australia's worsening transport pollution problem.

"Australia has a heavy dependence on cars, with almost 9 out of 10 people commuting to work, school or university by car. That's causing daily, polluting congestion on the roads, costing the economy more than $16 billion nationwide in lost productivity - and it's set to get worse as our cities grow," she said.

"Council's can steer their towns and cities away from fossil-fuel driven car culture, and help to make Australia's urban areas cleaner, more productive places to live and work."