Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
GLOBAL APPEAL: The Byron Bay solar train now has its own stamp, courtesy of the Sierra Leone postal service.
GLOBAL APPEAL: The Byron Bay solar train now has its own stamp, courtesy of the Sierra Leone postal service. Contributed
News

Our solar train gets its own postage stamp

Hamish Broome
by
2nd Mar 2018 4:00 AM

A TINY African nation has made an unlikely tribute to the Byron Bay solar train in the form of its own postage stamp.

Former British colony Sierra Leone has produced the colourful stamp, which features the train pictured alongside a native Australian bird, the scarlet honeyeater.

The stamp is worth 40,000 leones, the country's local currency, which is equal to $6.62 at today's exchange rate.

A caption reads: "The first solar powered train was launched in Byron Bay, Australia, 2017”.

The train has recently launched Friday and Saturday evening services, which run from North Beach into Byron CBD from 6pm on the hour until the last train, which departs at 9.45pm.

The final train out of Byron departs the CBD stop at 10pm.

byron bay railroad company northern rivers quirky sierra leone solar train stamp
Lismore Northern Star
Getting medicinal cannabis is about to get easier

Getting medicinal cannabis is about to get easier

Politics A SINGLE application process to get medicinal cannabis is about to be introduced.

  • 2nd Mar 2018 1:45 PM
WATERHOLE TRAGEDY: 'How was ... rope allowed to stay there?'

WATERHOLE TRAGEDY: 'How was ... rope allowed to stay there?'

News Father of teenager who drowned launches legal action

Slumped over the steering wheel, CPR saves surgeon's life

Slumped over the steering wheel, CPR saves surgeon's life

Health "It didn't look like there was a lot of hope for Bill"

Almost a hundred gigs to enjoy this week

Almost a hundred gigs to enjoy this week

Whats On The Northern Rivers gig guide

  • 2nd Mar 2018 1:45 PM

Local Partners