Our solar train gets its own postage stamp

GLOBAL APPEAL: The Byron Bay solar train now has its own stamp, courtesy of the Sierra Leone postal service.

A TINY African nation has made an unlikely tribute to the Byron Bay solar train in the form of its own postage stamp.

Former British colony Sierra Leone has produced the colourful stamp, which features the train pictured alongside a native Australian bird, the scarlet honeyeater.

The stamp is worth 40,000 leones, the country's local currency, which is equal to $6.62 at today's exchange rate.

A caption reads: "The first solar powered train was launched in Byron Bay, Australia, 2017”.

The train has recently launched Friday and Saturday evening services, which run from North Beach into Byron CBD from 6pm on the hour until the last train, which departs at 9.45pm.

The final train out of Byron departs the CBD stop at 10pm.