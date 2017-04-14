25°
News

Our 'shame': shark nets bring turtles to the brink

Alina Rylko
| 14th Apr 2017 12:26 PM Updated: 4:45 PM
A dead loggerhead turtle washed up at Lennox Head beach on March 29 is thought to have been caught in a shark net at Ballina days earlier. Photo contributed by Seabird Rescue.
A dead loggerhead turtle washed up at Lennox Head beach on March 29 is thought to have been caught in a shark net at Ballina days earlier. Photo contributed by Seabird Rescue. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WHEN rescue turtle 'Jamie' is released back into the ocean next week it won't be anywhere near Ballina.

It's feared the endangered loggerhead turtle, revived after being found malnourished at Richmond River, Wardell, will be snared in one of the region's five shark nets.

Four months into the NSW Government's Shark Net Mesh Trial, eight loggerhead turtles have been caught in the nets, installed in response to a deadly Great White attack on a surfer in 2015.

Jamie the rescue loggerhead turtle is approximately 25-year-old and will reach breeding age at 40. The turtles migrate between South America and NSW North Coast, breed once every three years and nest in the dunes around Lennox, Byron and Ballina.
Jamie the rescue loggerhead turtle is approximately 25-year-old and will reach breeding age at 40. The turtles migrate between South America and NSW North Coast, breed once every three years and nest in the dunes around Lennox, Byron and Ballina. Contributed

Animal activists claim even more loggerheads have been killed than the two recorded in the recently released biocatch report, dated from 8 December 2016 to April 7, 2017.

Seabird Rescue said a female turtle washed up at Lennox Head on March 29 bearing visible net marks on its front and back flippers had bleeding in its mouth caused by "biting into a net" while trapped.

A dead turtle, bleeding from the mouth and on its fins, found at Lennox on March 29.
A dead turtle, bleeding from the mouth and on its fins, found at Lennox on March 29.

"There were clearly rectangular marks all over the body of the turtle," Seabird Rescue volunteer and Ballina Shire councillor Keith Williams said.

"We contacted Department of Primary Industries, and they said they had released one turtle alive a couple of days previously.

"It may have been pulled out alive but already had some major lung damage."

The biocatch report showed six sharks, including Great White, Tiger and Bull Sharks, were killed or caught, 28 non-target sharks were killed or caught, including 18 endangered hammerhead.

52 non-target marine animals were killed including three dolphins.

Questioning the legality of installing the nets without an the environmental impact study subject to the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act Mr Williams said the dead dolphins represented a 5% hit to Richmond's pod of 60 dolphins.

"Before the nets went in there was years of work rescuing dolphins and turtles, and we can now just see all that work wiped out.

"Nets are killing the animals faster than we can save them."

In addition to nets, shark mitigation options in the trial also includes helicopter surveys and drone surveillance, which recently captured teeming marine life on the North Coast with a popular You Tube.

Seabird Rescue's Kathrina Southwell, also a bird-watching tour operator, labelled the recent turtle death a "shame" and the You Tube a misleading portrayal.

"If people could only see - go out the Lighthouse lookout with some binoculars - it's not a good look for Northern River tourism at all.

"It's very depressing. My whole job as general manager of a tourism company has changed and I have had to become an environmental activist whether I like it or not.

"It's really hard to promote this region for its natural assets when you know the government is killing innocent wildlife."

Jamie the rescue loggerhead turtle is approximately 25-year-old and will reach breeding age at 40. The turtles migrate between South America and NSW North Coast, breed once every three years and nest in the dunes around Lennox, Byron and Ballina.
Jamie the rescue loggerhead turtle is approximately 25-year-old and will reach breeding age at 40. The turtles migrate between South America and NSW North Coast, breed once every three years and nest in the dunes around Lennox, Byron and Ballina. Contributed

Sea Shepherd have increased their advocacy in the region, filming local sub-contractors pull the nets out of the water at Ballina's Lighthouse Beach, also the site of a shark attack on a teenager last year.

"It is important that members of the public understand the environmental cost of the false sense of safety provided by these nets," said Sea Shepherd's skipper Jonathon Clark.

"With the low numbers of (loggerhead turtles) critically endangered animals in the area, every single death is a serious step towards local extinction.

Seabird Rescue nurse animals back to health and release them. Turtles wind up in care if they're found to be suffering 'Floating Syndrome' after ingesting plastic or parasites.
Seabird Rescue nurse animals back to health and release them. Turtles wind up in care if they're found to be suffering 'Floating Syndrome' after ingesting plastic or parasites. Contributed

"Sea Shepherd would not support this method of shark mitigation even if the numbers showed large numbers of target sharks caught and low numbers of by-catch.

"Shark nets provide only a false sense of safety which in itself can lead to poor decision making by water users."

It's believed there are 15 breeding-age females which nest in the sand dunes around the NSW North Coast.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  ballina beach biocatch report councillor keith williams extinction lennox head loggerhead turtles northern rivers envionment northern rivers sharks sea shepherd australia shark attack shark nets

Our 'shame': shark nets bring turtles to the brink

Our 'shame': shark nets bring turtles to the brink

Seabird Rescue claim NSW Government's shark nets killing more endangered marine life than animal rescuers can recover.

BLUESFEST: Gallant's sweet falsetto is to die for

Gallant is making his first appearance in Australia

Cross Prince with David Byrne and what do you get?

Vintage Trouble: Best dressed frontman demands attention

Vintage Trouble perform at Bluesfest 2017 at the Mojo Tent at Byron Bay.

The band is performing again tomorrow at Crossroads

Patti Smith: the mother of punk gave Jim Morrison his wings

Patti Smith at Bluesfest 2017 in Byron Bay.

One of the most exhilarating performances in recent Blues history

Local Partners

Ocean pool closer to becoming a reality

IN A BIG boost for the push to build an ocean pool in Ballina, the State Government has dived in with a $50,000 grant for planning reports.

NAB contributes $400,000 to cyclone and flood recovery

NAB's Lismore branch is currently closed due to flood damage, and a temporary pop-up branch, or 'Bank in a Box', is now operating in town at the Browns Creek/Clyde Campbell Car Park.

NAB will also provide $100,000 to Good Shepherd Microfinance

Patti Smith: the mother of punk gave Jim Morrison his wings

Patti Smith at Bluesfest 2017 in Byron Bay.

One of the most exhilarating performances in recent Blues history

Ten great things to do this week

Large numbers of people and crowds appeared to be having a blast on the third day of the 25th Annual Byron Bay Bluesfest held at Tyagarah near Byorn Bay. 2014 Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Music, records, arts, games and more

Battle of the Bands calls for 2017 entries

BANDS: Lennox Head band Project Jurassic came in second in the Tweed Battle of the Bands 2016.

First prize is $2000

Erin Molan fires back about her $100k engagement ring

ERIN Molan has opened up about her head-turning engagement ring after her jeweller confirmed the sparkler’s rough estimation as in the $100,000 range.

Kidman is red hot, once again

Nicole Kidman in Big Little Lies.

Cannes roles out the red carpet for Nicole Kidman.

Sunrise’s big win against Today

Sunrise has scored a huge win over Today.

THE breakfast TV wars will see Sunrise broadcast from the Logies.

Inside Heath Ledger's final manic days and sleepless nights

I Am Heath Ledger goes inside the manic days and sleepless nights of Heath Ledger’s life.

What was really going on with Heath Ledger?

Vintage Trouble: Best dressed frontman demands attention

Vintage Trouble perform at Bluesfest 2017 at the Mojo Tent at Byron Bay.

The band is performing again tomorrow at Crossroads

PHOTOS: Byron banishes blues on opening night at Bluesfest

Patti Smith at Bluesfest 2017 in Byron Bay.

All the best moments from Day 1 of Bluesfest

Patti Smith: the mother of punk gave Jim Morrison his wings

Patti Smith at Bluesfest 2017 in Byron Bay.

One of the most exhilarating performances in recent Blues history

Bohemian Townhouse in Sought After Location

10/2-6 Cemetery Road, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 3 1 1 Auction

Situated in the outskirts of Byron Bay, this artistic, character filled home features 3 large bedrooms and a spacious open plan living and dining room with high...

Build in one of Byron&#39;s finest precincts

36 Carlyle Street, Byron Bay 2481

Residential Land 0 0 $2,600,000 to...

Don't let this rare opportunity pass to build your dream home or subdivision (STCA) in one of the most sought after streets of Byron Bay. North facing and sitting...

Renovate &amp; Reap Rewards!

21 Gordon Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 4 Auction 13th May...

This classic Mullumbimby home offers huge potential to improve and renovate to create a desirable character home in this most convenient, leafy and family...

Beach House Style - Right In Town

15B Bangalow Road, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 $840,000 to...

This elevated near new modern home is situated within an easy walk of Byron Bay's main street and Main Beach. With light, white interiors and high ceilings the...

Beach House Style - Right In Town

15B Bangalow Road, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 $840,000 to...

This elevated near new modern home is situated within an easy walk of Byron Bay's main street and Main Beach. With light, white interiors and high ceilings the...

Byron&#39;s Best Beachfront Location!

6/24 Bay Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 2 1 $1,600,000

Positioned directly opposite Main Beach and a 2 minute walk to restaurants, the Beach Hotel and shops, this is the ultimate Byron Bay location! Situated on the...

&#39;A Sunday Cottage&#39;

89 Wordsworth Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 3 2 Contact Agent

89 Wordsworth Street delivers Byron Bay's promise. "A Sunday Cottage" is built of north coast rainforest timbers, has been recently renovated, and boasts three...

Immaculate Home In Beautiful Newrybar

110 Broken Head Road, Newrybar 2479

House 3 1 $1,450,000 to...

Set on 4537m2, this Newrybar property offers a real sense of privacy and elevation with a beautiful, vast rural outlook and ocean glimpses. This home is north...

DA Approved Eco-Tourist Resort

48 Tobin Close, Lennox Head 2478

Commercial On offer for sale is an incredibly secluded and serene resort. This ... Price Upon...

On offer for sale is an incredibly secluded and serene resort. This sprawling estate is truly in a world of its own, positioned on over 13 acres of ultimate...

World Class Luxury In Exclusive Cypress Villas

2/99 Broken Head Road, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 3 2 $2,700,000

Located in the exclusive Cypress Villas, these award winning, world class residences offer a premium level of luxury, quality and coastal tranquillity. Surrounded...

MILLIONAIRES ROW: Is this Toowoomba's biggest house?

STUNNING PROPERTY: The home in lot five at Kara View Court is framed with Table Top Mountain as a backdrop.

When entering Kara View Crt, it's hard to ignore the stunning home

Old health centre up for sale in prestigious village

ENDLESS POSSIBILITIES: The old Bangalow Community Health Centre is on the market.

What could you do with this sought after property?

Homes to go for six-storey, luxury beachside living

APPROVED: A 35-unit development has been approved in Kings Beach.

Penthouse living key part of Coast beachside development

RBA warns on dipping into skinny housing loans

HEATED MARKET: The Reserve Bank is worried by the amount of debt Australians are prepared to take on when investing in the property market.

RBA chief warns on interest-only housing loans

FOR SALE: Sunshine Coast resort fit for royalty

LUXURIOUS SALE : Expressions of interest to buy the 361-room Novotel Twin Waters Resort are open until May 11.

Expressions of interest will be open until May 11

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!