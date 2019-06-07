How the Northern Rivers could be the hub of rural technology

RIPE: Demographer Bernard Salt believes the Northern Rivers could be a "leading force” for the development of agricultural technology in Australia.

UNLIKE the wheat belt of the Riverina or the pastoral lands of the Far West, there is no single agricultural industry dominating the Northern Rivers.

Instead the region is home to a wide variety of agricultural producers, from cattle and dairy farming to macadamias, sugarcane, nurseries and even poultry and pigs.

It is for this reason demographer Bernard Salt said the Northern Rivers region was "ripe for the picking" and could find itself a gold mine as a location for smart farming trials.

Just as long as someone was willing to take the first bite.

"A place like the Northern Rivers could be a leading force for the development of agricultural technology in Australia," he said.

"This region is the perfect place to trial all manners of smart farming techniques and technologies."

Mr Salt said the diversity of agricultural produce, fertile farmland and the region's smaller sizes of farms provided the Northern Rivers with the perfect tools to become a "life-size laboratory".

"I can see ag-tech really coming to the fore," he said.

He suggested it would be the perfect opportunity for an organisation, preferably the local university, to take control of the region's potential and become a "centre of excellence" throughout the country.

"If you're going to create a centre for smart farming trials, wouldn't you want to position yourself in a region where there is a well-established university as well as an enormous range of diversity of agricultural produce," he said.

"For me it's a logical place for that type of business or activity to emerge."