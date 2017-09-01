Our readers remember where they were when Diana died

People from all over the world have come to visit the shrine of Princess Diana and left mementos, flowers and hand written cards on the 20th Anniversary of her death after a tragic motor vehicle crash.Photo Scott Powick Daily News

FOR those of us who remember Diana, Princess of Wales, you will most likely remember where you were when her death was reported.

She was the fashion icon for many of us young women growing up and a refreshing breath of fresh air in a royal family that had seemingly become disconnected with the public over the years.

It's no understatement to say the world stopped on the day of her funeral.

The usually busy streets of London were eerily quiet, as the only sound televised to millions across the globe, was that of the horses clopping hooves as they carried Diana's body in her flag-wrapped coffin.

Our hearts went out to her two young boys as they bravely walked behind the coffin and we cried as Elton John sang a personalised version of Candle in the Wind.

Our readers have shared their memories and where they were when they heard the news:

Kerry Hensen

We had just driven my mother to Brisbane to have some time with her sister inlaw, walked into their house and wondered why everyone was watching TV and crying. We were told the news, everywhere we pulled up on the way home, people where crying in garages and shopping centres, I said to my hubby let's just go home.

Paul Neil photographed Princess Diana attending 10 events during his time as a photographer for London News Service. Paul Neil

Julie Knight

A neighbour came down to tell me from up the street.

Told me to come and watch it on her TV. I was so shocked, I could not believe what I was seeing.

Margaret Mason Underhill

We were on our way to Wardell to take a friend home who stayed over the night before. It came on the news on the radio and we pulled over and stopped, in shock, couldn't believe what we were hearing!

Sylvia Nowlan

We were on a tour, staying in Paris. Woke up, turned the TV on in the morning and couldn't believe that Princess Diana had been killed. The bus drove past the Ritz Hotel and then the tunnel.

Tricia Chiselett

At work on an early shift.

My work colleague had a call from her sister who worked on the exchange so we heard before it was all over the news but weren't sure if it was real.

We had journalists conferencing at our resort and asked them, they made calls and confirmed the news.

Arthur Graham

I was at Fernleigh with my wife on our 29th wedding anniversary.

Sebastian Rooks

Asleep in my London flat when some yelled out to watch BBC at about 6am. Everyone was inconsolable but very confused at what seemed to be impossible.

Gerry Bertoli

On our way to Brisbane to fly out to USA and England. We were in London when Diana had her funeral. So overwhelming and sad.

Helen Barnett Maher

Was watching my younger brother play rugby union at Wollongbar.

Liv Dunn

I was 14 and watching tv in my bedroom, at home in Wales, when the news came on.

Susan Mason

We were at home washing and vacuuming the cars on the front lawn.