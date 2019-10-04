Our proud Ballina Rooster

BALLINA product Mitchell Aubusson is closing in on another mile-stone when he makes a fourth NRL grand final appearance with the Sydney Roosters Sunday night.

Aubusson is one of five current Roosters players who won grand finals at the club in 2013 and 2018.

The Roosters are aiming to be the first team to win back-to-back prem-ierships since Brisbane in 1992-93.

It has been a whirlwind few months for the 32-year-old after signing a one-year contract extension in August.

It will likely be his last year in the NRL and he will start the 2020 season just 11 games short of the 300-game milestone.

He is the third most-capped player in the Roosters' 111-year history behind club legends Luke Ricketson (301 games) and Anthony Minichiello (302).

"My heart is with the Sydney Roosters. I'm a Rooster through and through, and everyone who's a part of this club means the world to me,” Aubusson said after re-signing.

"There's a strong bond among the group here, and I'm really proud to know that I'll have the honour of wearing the Roosters jersey for another year.”

The ability to cover a number of positions and the consistency he brings has made him one of the most respected players in the competition.

He has played with some of the biggest names in the game including Sonny Bill Williams when they won the premiership in 2013.

Sunday night he will get to play alongside one of the best halfbacks of the past decade when Cooper Cronk runs on for his last game in the NRL.

"There is a lot of pressure that comes with playing at a club like the Roosters,” Aubusson said.

"People demand success and it really keeps you on your toes.

"A lot of hard work goes into it. We've been lucky to attract some of the biggest names in the sport and Trent (Robinson) does a great job bringing everyone together.”

There is another Northern Rivers link to the NRL grand final with Casino product Matt King one of the Roosters' assistant coaches.

King played NRL for Melbourne and South Sydney and was on the Rabbitohs' coaching staff when they won the grand final in 2014.