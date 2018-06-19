'Our police need mental health training': Youth worker

A YOUTH worker has called for better mental health training for police officers as part of her report on the investigation into the violent arrest of a naked 16-year-old boy at Byron Bay.

The Law Enforcement Conduct Commission is currently examining whether police used excessive force during the arrest, which took place in the early hours of January 11 this year.

The incident was caught on camera and later broadcast on A Current Affair.

Police officers were shown to have used OC spray, a taser, physical force and 19 baton strikes on the boy, who has Asperger's.

Byron Bay-based youth worker Nicqui Yazdi attended the commission's public hearing in Sydney in March.

Although the commission has not yet released its findings, Ms Yazdi's report - combined with a report by James Wright (a 22-year-old local young person) - will be tabled at the Byron Shire Council meeting this Thursday.

It has already been presented to the Commissioner presiding over the case.

"Before it (my report) even went to council it went to the Law Enforcement Conduct Commission," Ms Yazdi said.

"I wanted to make sure that there was nothing in the report that was incorrect.

"They did scrutinise the report and there were a couple of things I needed to edit but it was pretty much accepted as is.

"I've spoken to them over the last couple of weeks and they do believe they are only weeks away from releasing their report."

In the report Ms Yazdi outlined her key concerns of police conduct.

"I didn't go down there (to the hearing) to beat up on police, I went down there to find out how it is for them, what led to that incident, what happened before, what happened after and there are a lot of things that were pretty glaring," she said.

"The thing that came out for (James and I) was police just don't have enough training and the long hours of their shifts, the lack of numbers, I mean there were a lot of things that led into that being such an extreme event."

Ms Yazdi said more mental health training for police officers would have drastically changed the outcome of the night's series of events.

"What we did learn is one day of mental health training was never going to be enough," Ms Yazdi said.

"They don't have any training in how to discern the difference between looking at someone who has a mental health issue such as acute anxiety or a disability such as Asperger's or having panic attack or intoxication.

"This leads to a lot of problems in immediate interactions."

Communication was also a recurring theme in her 16 page analysis of the court proceedings.

"They didn't communicate properly between each other, they didn't communicate properly with the boy, there were no clear instructions," Ms Yazdi said.

"Drugs and alcohol make people impaired and that means if they are not communicating in a very clear and concise manner with someone who is heavily intoxicated then that information isn't getting through."

Ms Yazdi called for an Australia-wide review into weapon use and conduct.

"These officers are taught to use these weapons in a certain way is going to get a certain reaction and it didn't," she said.

"None of what they expect to happen by using any of those weapons on that night actually happened, in fact the opposite happened."

"While they were using the baton, taser and OC spray they were expecting this boy to become compliant, he became the opposite, he became extreme agitated."

Finally, she also recommended police consider implementing new actions with dealing with youths and adolescent individuals under the age of 24.

"The government considers young people under 24 to still be young people or adolescent," Ms Yazdi said.

"The way I see it, if it is obvious that someone is under the age of 24 then there should be specific ways in which they are interacted with.

"That's something I would really like to see the police force really looking at is their concepts of what a young person is and creating a whole series of actions specifically for dealing with young people under 24."

Ms Yazdi and Mr Wright's report will be presented to Byron Shire Council this Thursday and it will also be sent to various members of parliament.