'Our police aren't punching bags': Support for cops

Chief inspector Mick Dempsey believes police officers are facing increasing violence in the performance of their duties especially due to the rise in synthetic drugs. Marc Stapelberg

AFTER The Northern Star revealed the violence and trauma officers that officers from the Tweed Byron Police District face on the front-line, thousands of people read the story online and many used social media to weigh in with their thoughts.

Some people have taken the "walk a mile in their shoes” approach, but others have harshly judged the officers and condemned the police force as a whole.

JohnC101 posted: "If our local magistrates were more strict in their sentencing habits where drugs are involved it would cut down on the licence some people feel they have to overuse them. The judges don't give the police adequate support as things stand now.”

Miranda Bryant wrote: "The police do a wonderful job under very difficult circumstances. I certainly would not do this job myself and so I am very thankful for them. I have met Kylie personally and she is a kind caring gentle person and the injuries she has had by people out of control are unacceptable.

"No-one should criticise until they have tried to do their job and I don't see too many knockers stepping forward. So unless you know all the details don't be negative. You guys are doing a great job and I for one thank you for that and appreciate your ongoing work to keep us all safe. Thank you!

Byron Bern posted: "Why should our police be subjected to violence and the perpetrators excused for their behaviour because the police 'signed up for it'. I'm calling bulls**t. Lots of claims on this page about being a police state, I wonder how many of this community realises we are living in a very accepting society with very fair and just policing in comparison to most places in the world. Our police aren't punching bags.”

However, some readers had mixed feelings and less sympathy about the dangers police face on the job.

Ricky Love said: "If I was a cop in Byron I would be sup cool with everyone, and try to spread love... in a firm way... but if some ice head spat on me, threatened me... threatened the public on the street... assaulted them sexually...? Well they just stepped into a world of pain... and I would subdue them with extreme prejudice... maybe after feeling the full force... they would think twice about doing it again.”

Benita Martin posted: "Perhaps if police were actually the 'peace keepers' they sign up to be and not the revenue raisers they actually are, then they will get some respect. In the meantime... no respect for them.”

Klav Curate posted: "The police aren't conscripted. They choose to be cops. If it's too hard, they can quit.”

Perhaps the final word should go to Snow31 from Uki, who wrote: " Well done to all the police all over the country having to put up with this disrespect, just imagine how bad it would without these guys, they are here to protect everyone and to that I say a big thank you, for there are many of you that have families of your own that don't know if you will come home in the one piece, either physically or mentally, so keep up the good work, I'm backing you all the way.”

