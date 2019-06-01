Our people will dazzle at the village during Splendour

FUN: Fiesta Creations will bring its new creation, The Enchanted Forest, to the Global Village at Splendour in the Grass.

THE Global Village for years has been the place to find music gems at Splendour in the Grass.

This year, the village will feature a number of Northern NSW artists throughout the festival.

Some of them are:

Fiesta Creations

Fiesta Creations, where the dreams of a fevered imagination break free from the mind to make magic on the dancefloor.

The in-house cast catalogue ranges from live installation acts and mesmerising pyrotechnic performers to awe-inspiring roving artists, acrobats and stilt walkers.

Indigenoise

Indigenoise is a clique of indigenous artists.

The four-piece - Coedie McCarthy, Roslyn Barnett, Jannali Doncaster and Benjamin Robinson - represent the four nations of the earth.

Indigenoise scored a gig at Burning Man 2018, the world's biggest alternative festival, held annually in the Nevada desert.

The band performed on three stages during the week-long festival, bringing their raw, conscious hip-hop to thousands of people from all over the world.

Their single The New Code was released last August by record label Hydrofunk while the band was in Nevada.

The band aims to be a voice for youth, and empower individuals through their music.

Produced by band member Coedie McCarthy and recorded at Hydrofunk headquarters in Byron Bay, the third single from Indigenoise is the band's ode to change.

HEAR THEM: Northern Rivers hip-hop act Indigenoise.

Bunyarra Cultural Collective

Bunyarra Culture Collective are an indigenous crew who present culture in many forms.

Made up of a mix of tribal people, Bunyarra presents contemporary and tribal Aboriginal dance.

Bunyarra will combine ancient storytelling through traditional song and dance with contemporary audio visual scapes to present a dynamic and engaging cultural experience.

Led by international performer Dhinawan Baker, local custodian Delta Kay and visual artist Belle Budden, the collective have been performing for more than five years and have brought more than 35 local artists and dancers together to perform, exhibit and tour internationally.

Gabriel Otu

Gabriel Otu is a West African performer, dancer and teacher.

Growing up on the beaches of Ghana's South Coast, Gabriel started traditional African dance at the age of seven, and continued in his father's footsteps in playing percussion, singing and carving djembes.

Gabriel spent 10 years travelling Ghana with his profession and in 2008 made the leap to Australia to share with us the joys of his culture. He now calls Byron Bay his home.

He teaches weekly drum and dance lessons in Mullumbimby, at local craft markets, schools and weddings.

Wild Marmalade

Byron's Wild Marmalade band is the original tribal groove, and years of success confirms it.

The vibration of the didgeridoo strikes, the beat drops and all heaven breaks loose as the flamenco guitar takes hold of your soul.

Suddenly, your body is dancing wildly out of control, lost in some ancient trance, and you know you are exactly where you are meant to be.

Wild Marmalade join the World Stage for a second time, by popular demand, with special guest Paul George (Tijuana Cartel).

Contemporary high-energy dance band Wild Marmalade.

Kyle Lionhart

Beloved Byron Bay singer songwriter Kyle Lionhart self-released his debut EP Keep In Mind in 2015.

His music and reputation soon spread around the world thanks to the enthusiastic reviews of impressed tourists as he busked around Byron Bay.

He signed a deal with Ivy League Records in 2016 and a year later released his second EP Eleven & Two, which led to a sold-out national Australian tour.

Despite little radio play, the EP generated more than 10 million streams and caught the attention of Kyle's long-time idol, Xavier Rudd, who then offered him a spot on his 2017 European tour.

Kate Nelson, the Plastic-free Mermaid

The Plastic-free Mermaid hasn't used single-use plastics for more than a decade.

She first learned that plastic isn't biodegradable at uni in Santa Barbara, California.

Plastic breaks up into millions of tiny pieces that are being eaten by animals and infiltrating our food and water.

Kate lives a natural, connected, high vibration lifestyle that prioritises surfing, sailing, yoga, meditation, free-diving and all the adventures, which include making her own food and products.

Chelsea Storm

Emerging talent Chelsea Storm crafts a unique and soulful mix of "world folk'' music with a captivating raw expression that pulls listeners into silence.

The authenticity echoes out through her voice and through the lyrics that speak to the deepest part of our human experience.

Influenced by medicine music of South America, roots reggae and Celtic folk, her unique sound makes you feel like you're somewhere in between a sacred ceremony in the Amazon and a cosy house concert.

World, folk and soul singer-songwriter Chelsea Storm.

Mae Wilde

Front your sexiest self into the lights and the stage of So You Think You Can Burlesque!

Allow yourself to shine and dazzle as you dance, spin, tease and woo the crowd.

Hosted by the ebullient sass of Mae Wilde, there won't be a dry seat left in the house.

There are only eight spots a show, so register early at the Bohemian Lounge.

Are you ready to slay? Step this way!

