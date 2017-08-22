Our own Jacqui becomes eighth not to 'survive'

LAST night on Australian Survivor, alliances were tested as Asaga and Samatau were faced with their first tribe swap for the season and Lennox Head resident Jacqui Patterson was sent packing from the game.

After a night on Exile Beach with no food or shelter, Anneliese and Tara were down in the dumps as they came to terms with the events at Tribal Council. Having been given a second chance in the game, the duo vowed to give it their all and play hard to the end.

As Asaga arrived at Exile Beach to see Jonathan flanked by Anneliese and Tara, they knew a tribe swap was imminent. Asaga were given a few minutes to unanimously agree on which two members would depart the group to join Samatau in lieu of Anneliese and Tara.

Sensing he was on the chopping block, Ben volunteered himself first. Then, in a move that shocked the entire tribe, Henry also put up his hand to depart. Taking the immunity idol with him, Jacqui was left reeling as her partner in crime left her to fend for herself.

At the immunity challenge, the two tribes were pitted against each other in a fierce game of water football. Old tribemates went head-to-head and Samatau, now a powerhouse of brute strength, took out the challenge, sending Asaga back to Tribal Council.

Back at camp, the scrambling began. Anneliese and Tara were under no illusions that they were safe from the vote but when Luke approached them to take down Jacqui, they began to see the cracks appearing. Sensing a target on her back, Jacqui began to put a self-preservation plan into action. Anneliese and Tara soon realised that Asaga were not the happy family they had implied.

When Jacqui saw Sarah talking to Jericho and Michelle on the beach, paranoia began to set in and she realised that Sarah could not be trusted. Jacqui, Kent and Odette strayed from their original plan to vote out Tara, deciding to target Sarah instead. In a situation neither saw coming, Anneliese and Tara suddenly found themselves in a position of power.

At Tribal Council, the exiled duo voted with their gut, which saw Jacqui become the eighth contestant sent home from Australian Survivor.