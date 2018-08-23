Our most charitable postcodes revealed

REGIONAL NSW residents like Sister Elizabeth Jabour are a generous lifeline for charities across Australia.

Even when times are tough Elizabeth finds a a way to support organisations like Guide Dogs NSW/ACT.

Northern Rivers residents are not shy when it comes to helping out others, with those residents who donate to charity gifting an average $432.22 to worthy causes over the past two years.

A NewsRegional analysis of Australian Taxation Office tax-deductible giving data shows the number of locals donating to charities fell and the region's average gift per donor rose in the 2015-16 financial year from the previous 12 months.

In 2015-16, 17,492 residents donated about $444.57 each compared to 17,733 locals giving $420.05 each in 2014-15.

Collectively, we donated $7,776,392 in 2015-16, $327,000 more than the previous year.

Guide Dogs Australia relies on donations to fund its life-changing work for people with sensory disabilities.

The organisation was named the country's most trusted charity this year.

Guide Dogs NSW/ACT CEO Dale Cleaver said the generosity of our region helped fund guide dog breeding and training programs and other support services.

"Guide Dogs NSW/ACT receives only 5 per cent of its funding from the government and is financially dependent on the generosity of the people of NSW and the ACT," Mr Cleaver said.

"With the demand for our services increasing due to growing numbers of people having trouble getting around as a result of sight loss, we're incredibly grateful for the support we receive from the community - especially our supporters in regional areas."

Women are more likely to donate higher portions of their income to charity but men give more money overall, researchers at QUT's Australian Centre for Philanthropy and Nonprofit Studies found.

Police, teachers and ministers of religion were the most generous donors and CEOs, managing directors and surgeons claimed the most tax deductible donations, Professor Myles McGregor-Lowndes said.

"When it comes to occupations with the highest percentage of donating taxpayers, police came out on top for the sixth year in a row, with almost three-quarters of officers giving, followed by school principals," he said.

Guide Dogs Queensland is able to help more people thanks to the charitable support of local residents. adamdodd (iStock)

Loyal support of pawfect charity

SISTER Elizabeth Jabour has more reason than most to support Guide Dogs NSW/ACT.

The 63-year-old Northern Rivers local requires a white cane to navigate the world because of a vision impairment.

Supported by the organisation for about 30 years, Sister Jabour is extremely committed to paying it forward by raising much-needed funds for Guide Dogs.

Over the years the nun and counsellor has donated about $6000 - every cent raised by running raffles and taking donations for doing a 30km tandem bike ride.

"I needed their assistance when my eyesight started failing," Elizabeth said.

"I've had bad eyes most of my life but by the time I was in my mid-30s it had declined to the point where I could not read.

"I started running raffles because I knew the benefit Guide Dogs could give people like me.

"I don't know what I would do without their assistance."

Thousands of local residents donate to charity each year. CatLane (iStock)

Our most charitable postcode revealed

RESIDENTS of the 2481 postcode are the most charitable in the Northern Rivers region, ATO data shows.

About 1781 taxpayers from that area donated an average $738.72 in 2015-16.

Residents in the 2480 postcode area gave away about $446.95 each, people in 2478 donated $446.39 and those in 2474 contributed $292.48 to charities in the 12 months.

Philanthropy Australia policy advisor Krystian Seibert said people gave to charities that aligned with their values and cultural identity.

"People also get a lot of personal satisfaction from giving and wanting to do the right thing," Mr Seibert said.

"Plus people like to give back to their community."

The Giving Australia 2016 report found more than 50 per cent of non-givers did not donate because they could not afford it.

The others would not donate because they did not trust charities, were concerned too much money was used for administration or they questioned whether the money would reach those in need. -NewsRegional

BY THE NUMBERS

Taxable donations by region and average donation per giving resident in the 2014-15 and 2016-17 financial years combined.

REGION, NUMBER OF DONATIONS, TOTAL DONATED, AVERAGE GIFT PER DONOR

Northern Rivers 17,492, $7,776,392, $444.57

Coffs Harbour 7068, $2,629,332, $372.01

Grafton 7175, $2,627,377, $366.18

Source: Queensland University of Technology Australian Centre for Philanthropy and Nonprofit Studies; Australian Tax Office