7 major projects and what they will unlock

FINAL DESTINATION: The Pacific Highway completion will support regional development and provide safer travel, reduced travel times, more consistent and reliable travel and improved amenity for local communities. Adam Hourigan

THEY are some of the biggest local projects, all with enormous potential for the future.

The Northern Star has selected seven local projects which have got everyone, from residents to councils and politicians alike, counting down the days until they are completed.

Pacific Highway

It has been talked about for more than 30 years, and with a completion date of 2020, the end is in sight.

Woolgoolga to Ballina is the final link in the entire Pacific Highway upgrade, which commenced in 1996, and is designed to provide a four lane divided road from Hexham, near Newcastle to the Queensland border.

Roads and Maritimes NSW said the completion of the highway will support regional development and provide safer travel, reduced travel times, more consistent and reliable travel and improved amenity for local communities.

SOARING: The Ballina-Byron Gateway Airport and Lismore Airport are both set to soar after receiving funding to upgrade infrastructure. Marc Stapelberg

Ballina-Byron and Lismore airports

Our local airports are both set to soar after receiving funding to upgrade infrastructure.

Ballina-Byron Gateway Airport is the third busiest airport in New South Wales after Sydney and Newcastle, and Ballina Shire Council has expanded and upgraded the airport's passenger terminal and carpark.

This project has been allocated $6.9 million project has been funded by the NSW Government and Ballina Shire Council, with the terminal expansion expected to be completed in mid-2019.

Meanwhile Lismore Airport is expected to enjoy a $4 million upgrade to help attract pilot training schools to the areas.

Page MP Kevin Hogan has promised a $4.47 million investment from the Federal Government to fund stage one of the airport's revitalisation, including the installation of an Instrument Landing System (ILS).

HEALTHY REGION: The Lismore Base Hospital redevelopment project will provide the capacity to respond to the rapid growth in demand and the needs of the local community. Marc Stapelberg

Lismore Base Hospital

The $232.5 million third stage of the Lismore Base Hospital redevelopment project will provide improved access to and equity in the delivery of a wider range of services, and additional capacity to respond to the rapid growth in demand and the needs of the local community.

Hospital chief executive Wayne Jones said Lismore Base Hospital is now regarded as a premier hospital in the region and the state.

He said the project would see the hospital ready to meet the region's needs for the next 20 years.

There has been the recent announcement of Stage 3C, a $52.5 million project with construction of an additional four floors to the North Tower (Levels 7 to 10). Stage 3C is scheduled to be completed mid-2021.

Northern Rivers Livestock Exchange

Casino's Northern Rivers Livestock Exchange (NRLX) $14 million dollar upgrade is nearly complete.

The upgrade includes 12 multi-purpose pens, 50 new selling pens, soft floor throughout, full rail and gate replacement, new roof, storm water management, and electrical upgrades.

The new roof allows rain water harvesting and storage for use in the truck wash, pen hose down area, and public amenities, reducing the NRLX's reliance on town water supply.

Richmond Valley Council general manager Vaughan Macdonald said the project is expected to deliver a $50 million boost to the local economy and is due to be completed in the next 12 months.

TOURISM DRAWCARD: The Northern Rivers Rail Trail is a proposed 132-kilometre trail running from Murwillumbah to Casino. Scott Powick

Rail trail

The Northern Rivers Rail Trail is a proposed 132-kilometre trail running from Murwillumbah to Casino.

During the Federal election last month, Kevin Hogan promised to give $7.5 million to help build a 13-kilometre stretch of the of trail along the disused railway line from Casino to Bentley, as well as public facilities at Bentley, with plans for Stage 2 to go from Casino all the way to Eltham.

In 2018, $13 million was committed to building the first stage of the trail from Murwillumbah to Crabbes Creek, with construction already under way.

GROWTH: There are proposals for medical cannabis facilities at Binna Burra near Bangalow and the Ballina Shire. Jasmine Burke

Cannabis farms

There has been a sudden growth in interest in medical cannabis farms across the Northern Rivers in recent years, with proposals for farms in the Richmond Valley, near Bangalow and Ballina.

REGION: If approved, the Pacific Intermodal and Industrial Hub project will see a 360,000 square metre rail distribution hub built south of the Reynolds Road industrial estate at Casino.

Transport hub

Casino will step forward as a leading hybrid agriculture and industrial hub with a $95 million project that will bring hundreds of jobs to the region.

The Pacific Intermodal and Industrial Hub project will see a 360,000 square metre rail distribution hub built at the freight cross-section east of Nammoona Rail line, Summerland Way and south of the Reynolds Road industrial estate at Casino.

According to Richmond Valley Council's analysis of the $95 million project, it would bring 334 jobs and $30 million in wages and salaries.