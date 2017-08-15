26°
News

Our Kids showing off their skills

Samantha Poate
| 15th Aug 2017 5:00 AM
SMILE: SCU media students Natalie Foord (left) and Kate Hepton pictured with one of the Our Kids calendar subject Mitchell Charter,3 of Alstonville.
SMILE: SCU media students Natalie Foord (left) and Kate Hepton pictured with one of the Our Kids calendar subject Mitchell Charter,3 of Alstonville. Jacklyn Wagner

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

TWO Southern Cross University students have been selected to advance their photography skills in the production of next years prestigious Our Kids Calendar.

After 16 calendars, photographer Jacklyn Wagner thought it time to pass on the baton and what an opportunity to involve those who are starting their career.

"It has been a little bit of a baby of mine,” Ms Wagner said.

"I've enjoyed doing it immensely but I guess after 16 years I thought how long do you keep doing something and where do you take it.”

"The idea of getting students from the university who are starting their career was appealing.”

This year Ms Wagner will be working with Media Students from Southern Cross University, Kate Hepton and Natalie Foord.

Kate Hepton has a unique perspective to the project as she was one of the first chosen for the 2003 calendar.

ABOVE: Kate Hepton in the first Our Kids calendar
ABOVE: Kate Hepton in the first Our Kids calendar Jacklyn Wagner

Kate has a muscle-wasting disease called Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) and had spent a lot of time in Children Ward as Lismore Base Hospital.

"It's exciting to know I can be on the other side and really appreciate the work put into it,” Miss Hepton said,

Through her study at SCU, completing a Bachelor of Digital Media and Communications, Kate was fortunate enough to get the opportunity to apply for the project.

"I am very lucky that the university is partnering with the Our Kids team and with Jacklyn Wagner,” she said.

Sourheren Cross University media students Kate Hepton and Natalie Foord (far right) pictured SCU technical staff Rodney Douglass (far left) and Michael Moynihan looking at some of the Our Kids calendar images.
Sourheren Cross University media students Kate Hepton and Natalie Foord (far right) pictured SCU technical staff Rodney Douglass (far left) and Michael Moynihan looking at some of the Our Kids calendar images. Jacklyn Wagner

Our Kids Fundraising Coordinator, Rebekka Battista, said this partnership is a great way to foster skills of up and coming media students.

"Jacklyn has been our photographer for 16 years and her heart is always about helping others, and what better way then passing this beautiful project on to up and coming media students and how incredible that Kate was one of the students chosen to do this project” Ms Battista said.

"The Calendar is one of Our Kids Signature Projects, it celebrates kids who have had a tough journey and it tells their stories. This is who we are and why we are here.”

Ms Wagner said working with Kate and Natalie to create this years calendar has been a lot of fun.

"I thank the university and I thank the students and hopefully it will give the calendar another life now,” Ms Wagner said.

The Calendar Sales goes to help purchase equipment for Lismore Base Hospital to help keep children local when needing medical care.

They will be available throughout the North Coast and online at www.ourkids.org.au in November.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  northern rivers health our kids calendar

FIRES: "Wednesday is the day we are expecting the worst"

FIRES: "Wednesday is the day we are expecting the worst"

WITH hotter weather predicted, fire services and the Bureau of Meteorology are warning of an increased fire danger across the Northern Rivers this week.

Servo to reopen after flood and looting

PUMPED UP: Lismore BP owner is pleased to reopen following extensive flood damage repairs.

Looters had destroyed cabinets and pinched smokes

Best of the rest in NRRRL

HARD WORKER: Byron Bay lock Matt Gallagher had a big season at the Red Devils in Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League.

Six of the top players

Police urge drivers take care at rail crossings

Train collision with vehicle in Kyogle near Andrews Street just outside the CBD.

Police report 134 deaths due to car and accidents involving trains

Local Partners

Online scammers try to con Lismore man

SUSPICIOUS behaviour alerted one Lismore man to a potential scam - the warning signs you should be looking out for when buying and selling online.

St. George gives $100,000 towards disaster recovery

St George bank in Lismore reopened after the floods.The water line in the picture is at exactly 1.3 metres above the floor, which is the height the water came into the branch.The River picture was unveiled at our official opening and will remain as a subtle but permanent reminder of the 2017 floods.

St.George Bank in Lismore has opened its doors

Warhol star brings satire show to Brunswick Heads

Penny Arcade is an American performance artist, actress, and playwright based in New York City.

Warhol muse Penny Arcade is coming to the area this weekend

This weekend's Northern Rivers markets list

The Channon market is home to 250 regionally based businesses.

Where to get fresh produce and great coffee from.

Jungle Giants' new hits in Byron Bay

ON TOUR: The Jungle Giants are a four-piece band formed in 2011 in Brisbane, formed by of Sam Hales on vocals and guitar, Cesira Aitken on lead guitar, Andrew Dooris on bass and Keelan Bijker on drums and trombone.

Quiet ferocity is their new album.

Liz Cantor gives Elon Musk serve over he ran over snake

LIZ Cantor yelled abuse at a driver she claims deliberately drove over a snake on the Gold Coast, not realising it was billionaire Tesla boss Elon Musk.

MOVIE REVIEW: Missing pieces in Notting Hill-style film

Diane Keaton and Brendan Gleeson in a scene from the movie Hampstead.

Something is not quite right in the romantic fantasy Hampstead.

Scene stealers so funny that they became movie stars

Zach Galifianakis, Melissa McCarthy and Steve Carell are three classic examples of scene stealers.

THE top-notch comedians who made the most of a meaty role.

REVEALED: Everything that just happened on Game of Thrones

Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen and Kit Harington as Jon Snow in a scene from season 7 episode 5 of Game of Thrones.

**Warning this story contains spoilers about today's new episode**

MOVIE REVIEW: Creepy doll will toy with your mind

Lulu Wilson in a scene from the movie Annabelle: Creation.

Scares aplenty but Annabelle can’t conjure up an emotional impact.

Tom Cruise injured in stunt gone bad

Tom Cruise filming Mission Impossible 6 in London.

Cruise was forced to leave the set of Mission Impossible 6 in London

Justin Bieber rejected by woman on Twitter

Justin Bieber was keen on this woman but she’s taken.

THE singer was embarrassingly rebuffed on Instagram.

Fantastic Position at Entry Level

22 Argyle Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 1 1 $525,000

Perfectly located just a short walk to the vibrant main street of Mullumbimby this strata titled home provides a great opportunity for investor or owner occupier...

Stylish home with Ocean and Headland views

72 Killarney Crescent, Skennars Head 2478

House 4 3 2 Auction if Not...

Positioned on the highest point at Skennars Head with ocean and headland views from north to south is this immaculate bright and sunny 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom...

Stylish, Modern Apartment By The Sea

8/183 Broken Head Road, Suffolk Park 2481

Town House 2 2 $650,000 to...

This as new first floor apartment offers such easy, low maintenance living and is situated within minutes' walk of Tallow Beach and shops. With a perfect north...

A NEW, MODERN LEVEL BANGALOW BUNGALOW

4 Jambos Court, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 1 OFFERS INVITED...

A perfect investment or easy care family home! Ticking ALL BOXES with quality inclusions & finishes on a single level & set on a low maintenance, fenced, pet...

Spacious Character Home With Everything

4 Bangalay Court, Bangalow 2479

House 4 2 2 $985,000 to...

This beautiful, spacious and immaculate home is the total package! It has character, elevation, north/east aspect, 4 bedrooms, a large block and a pool! The...

Bangalow&#39;s BEST &quot;DOUBLE BLOCK&quot; to be offered in decades!

8 Robinson Street, Bangalow 2479

House 3 1 1 UNDER CONTRACT!

* With street frontages to 2 of the town's best addresses is this double fronted block with original 1960's home * With double width frontages on...

Village Living In Main Arm

892 Main Arm Road, Main Arm 2482

House 3 1 2 $635,000

Set on 1042m2, this beautiful property offers an ideal country lifestyle in the charming, family friendly village of Main Arm. The home has recently been...

Luxury Brand New Beachside Homes

6A-D/155-159 Broken Head Road, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 3 2 $1,200,000 to...

One of four exceptional house and land packages in a coastal rainforest setting. Set on 550m2 (approx.) this free standing 2 storey architect designed home will...

Stunning golf course vistas

14/64 Broken Head Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 $800,000 to...

Designed by renowned architect Ian McKay, this stylish 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment promotes easy low maintenance living. Walking into the apartment with huge...

Exciting Lifestyle Opportunity!

534 Main Arm Road, Main Arm 2482

House 3 2 $1,050,000 to...

Located just minutes from the buzzing township of Mullumbimby, this 15 acre (approx.) property has over 600m of frontage to the Brunswick River. Well sited on the...

Developer tears up couple's contract for new home

Jade and Edward Roberts were stung by the sunset clause on the first day of their honeymoon.

The developer has the right to do this under the sunset clause

Stunning, heritage-listed Coast home going under the hammer

STUNNING: Buderim House, a stunning heritage-listed Queenslander estate, is going to auction.

Coast home that played host to royalty is set for auction

Internet king Kim Dotcom house-hunting

Kim Dotcom and his partner Elizabeth Donnelly have apparently been in Queenstown scoping out houses. Photo / Kim Dotcom

Dotcom tweeted pictures and video of himself and partner Elizabeth Donnelly

First home deposits hits $200k for some

Call for Reserve Bank limits to be scrapped for new buyers