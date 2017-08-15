Our Kids showing off their skills

SMILE: SCU media students Natalie Foord (left) and Kate Hepton pictured with one of the Our Kids calendar subject Mitchell Charter,3 of Alstonville.

TWO Southern Cross University students have been selected to advance their photography skills in the production of next years prestigious Our Kids Calendar.

After 16 calendars, photographer Jacklyn Wagner thought it time to pass on the baton and what an opportunity to involve those who are starting their career.

"It has been a little bit of a baby of mine,” Ms Wagner said.

"I've enjoyed doing it immensely but I guess after 16 years I thought how long do you keep doing something and where do you take it.”

"The idea of getting students from the university who are starting their career was appealing.”

This year Ms Wagner will be working with Media Students from Southern Cross University, Kate Hepton and Natalie Foord.

Kate Hepton has a unique perspective to the project as she was one of the first chosen for the 2003 calendar.

ABOVE: Kate Hepton in the first Our Kids calendar Jacklyn Wagner

Kate has a muscle-wasting disease called Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) and had spent a lot of time in Children Ward as Lismore Base Hospital.

"It's exciting to know I can be on the other side and really appreciate the work put into it,” Miss Hepton said,

Through her study at SCU, completing a Bachelor of Digital Media and Communications, Kate was fortunate enough to get the opportunity to apply for the project.

"I am very lucky that the university is partnering with the Our Kids team and with Jacklyn Wagner,” she said.

Sourheren Cross University media students Kate Hepton and Natalie Foord (far right) pictured SCU technical staff Rodney Douglass (far left) and Michael Moynihan looking at some of the Our Kids calendar images. Jacklyn Wagner

Our Kids Fundraising Coordinator, Rebekka Battista, said this partnership is a great way to foster skills of up and coming media students.

"Jacklyn has been our photographer for 16 years and her heart is always about helping others, and what better way then passing this beautiful project on to up and coming media students and how incredible that Kate was one of the students chosen to do this project” Ms Battista said.

"The Calendar is one of Our Kids Signature Projects, it celebrates kids who have had a tough journey and it tells their stories. This is who we are and why we are here.”

Ms Wagner said working with Kate and Natalie to create this years calendar has been a lot of fun.

"I thank the university and I thank the students and hopefully it will give the calendar another life now,” Ms Wagner said.

The Calendar Sales goes to help purchase equipment for Lismore Base Hospital to help keep children local when needing medical care.

They will be available throughout the North Coast and online at www.ourkids.org.au in November.