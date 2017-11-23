Our Kids grateful for big donation

ON THE MONEY: Lismore Square Woolowrths store manager Nik Andonov with Our Kids fundraising co-ordinator Rebekka Battista celebrate after Woolworths donate a cheque for $56,000.

ON THE MONEY: Lismore Square Woolowrths store manager Nik Andonov with Our Kids fundraising co-ordinator Rebekka Battista celebrate after Woolworths donate a cheque for $56,000. Marc Stapelberg

WOOLWORTHS donated an incredible $56,038 to Lismore Base Hospital yesterday as part of their annual Wall Token campaign for Our Kids.

Woolworths Group Manager of the Northern Rivers Elena Marshall attributed the effort to the generosity of local shoppers and team members at the 10 local stores.

"We want to thank our customers, because without them we wouldn't have been able to raise this money,” Mrs Marshall said.

"And the store teams that went above and beyond, whether they did sausage sizzle, cake stalls or the selling of the tokens it was a great effort on everybody's part.”

Tokens were sold for $2 a piece for four weeks in Queensland and Northern NSW in September.

Over 28,019 tokens were sold across the region.

Mrs Marshall said she was extremely proud with this year's fundraising efforts.

"We get satisfaction from knowing we help sick kids and that gives us a buzz every year,” she said.

Our Kids Fundraising Coordinator Rebekka Battista said the money raised will be used to purchase new paediatric equipment for the Children's Ward and Special Care Nursery.

"With the money we are going to be looking at cots, humidicribs and a monitor to really make sure that we can look after our kids when they need medical care local,” Mrs Battista said.

"Thank you to everybody out there who bought a token in September because that has made such a difference to Our Kids,” Mrs Battista said.

"Thank you to all the Woolworths staff.”