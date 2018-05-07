Our Kids enjoy their day out for a good cause

PADDINGTON BEAR: A large crowd turned out for the Our Kids Day Out family fun day, which was packed with live entertainment, special guests, face painting, jumping castles, pony rides and more.

PADDINGTON BEAR: A large crowd turned out for the Our Kids Day Out family fun day, which was packed with live entertainment, special guests, face painting, jumping castles, pony rides and more. Jasmine Burke

IT WAS all smiles for the Harding family yesterday, who were recognised for their courage at the thirteenth annual Our Kids Day Out.

The Lismore family of six lives' were turned upside down last year when they discovered their second youngest son and brother Nicholas, would require around the clock care after his rare degenerative muscular condition - spinal muscular atrophy with respiratory distress type 2 (SMARD) - worsened.

The severe neuromuscular condition had only been seen in about 100 people worldwide and for five-year-old Nicholas, requires life-long support. As a result he has spent many nights in the Children's Ward at Lismore Base Hospital and Lady Cilento Children's Hospital.

Our Kids Fundraising Coordinator Rebekka Battista and pediatrician Dr Chris Ingle presented the Suzie Levot Memorial Our Kids Bravery Award for his bravery and courage.

Suzie Levot was one the the volunteers for the Our Kids Day, who recently passed away.

"Ever year the children's ward staff have chosen a child that has shown amazing bravery and perseverance,” Mrs Battista said.

"Nicholas is an amazing young boy who's had a hard go.

She said the day was all about "giving back to the community”.

"It's the charities function we wanted to take out into the community and celebrate children, Our Kids and the Children's ward,” Mrs Battista said.

A large crowd turned out for the family fun day, which was packed with live entertainment, including a show with Paddington Bear, a reptile display, and local emergency services crews and their equipment.

The Our Kids charity raises money for the Lismore Base Hospital Children's Ward and for kids living in the broader Richmond Valley and further afield to receive specialist medical care locally.

The money goes towards facilities in the ward and in the homes of young patients.