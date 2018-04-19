'Our kids deserve it': $1 million skate park one step closer

THE Sandhills precinct could be the location for the proposed $1 million skate park for Byron Bay.

After years of discussions and reports, council staff have identified Sandhills as their preferred location for the skate park.

Byron Mayor Simon Richardson moved today that council endorse the area, as they start to seek public and user group feedback.

"When one begins a discussion with locals on the establishment of a skate park in the Bay, the first reaction is one of disbelief; a disbelief due to the many false starts and non-starts over years and decades," Cr Richardson said.

"We would struggle to find a local in the Bay who does not believe we need a skate park or our kids deserve a skate park."

Cr Richardson said it is time to bring the project to life.

"Though its gestation period resembles that of an elephant, its time has finally come," he said.

"The three key ingredients for establishment of a skatepark: community support, an agreed upon location and funding confidence are all ready for mixing."

The council has already allocated and committed $300,000 to the project.

"If the community could establish a fund-raising regime and work towards $200,000, this would allow for a $500,000 budget, with the ability to seek matching funding to push the ultimate budget to $1 million," Cr Richardson said.