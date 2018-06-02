Our hospitals are ready to tackle the winter flu season

Flu season is upon us as winter sets in.

WITH winter upon us, hospitals across Northern NSW have boosted staff numbers and opened additional beds in preparation for the busy period.

Chief Executive of Northern NSW Local Health District Wayne Jones said extra staff were being rostered on at a number of hospitals across the region.

"We have carefully prepared for the busy winter months to ensure our patients continue to receive care as quickly as possible,” Mr Jones said.

"The additional staff will help us through the times of peak demand and provide cover if any of our workers fall ill.”

Northern NSW LHD experienced a significant rise in activity in the 2017 winter period.

From July to September alone, more than 50,000 people presented to emergency departments across the District, an increase of 8.5 per cent or almost 4000 patients on the previous year.

Mr Jones reminds the community to visit their GP for treatment of less serious illnesses to ensure emergency departments are freed-up for emergencies.

NNSWLHD is once again partnering with North Coast Primary Health Network and local GPs to better respond to increased healthcare demands over winter.

"Our winter strategy focuses on communication between hospitals, chronic disease management teams and general practitioners to provide targeted care to our most vulnerable patients during the winter months,” Mr Jones said.

"The strategy was piloted successfully last year for the first time, and we're pleased to be running it again this year, to provide the best healthcare to the community.”

The NSW Government is spending a record $22.75 million on state-wide immunisation programs in 2017-18.

This includes $3.5 million for free flu shots to children up to five years of age and a $1.75 million immunisation and influenza prevention campaign.

NNSWLHD has strongly encouraged its own staff to get their flu shots and so far more than 3,000 LHD staff have been vaccinated.

The District is also offering flu shots to elderly admitted medical patients.

In order to protect our most vulnerable from the flu, NSW Health has made the flu vaccine mandatory for staff who work in Intensive Care Units (ICUs) and cancer, transplant, neonatal and birth/labour wards in the state's public health facilities.

Annual vaccination is the best protection against the flu, but the following steps can also help prevent the spread of influenza:

Cough and sneeze into your elbow,

Wash your hands regularly with soap,

Stay home while sick.