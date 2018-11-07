Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
WILDLIFE CARER: Sanctuary owner Simon Stretton with his dingoes at the Durong Dingo Sanctuary.
WILDLIFE CARER: Sanctuary owner Simon Stretton with his dingoes at the Durong Dingo Sanctuary. Durong Dingo Sanctuary
Breaking

'Our home is now safe': Durong's dingoes thrown a lifeline

Christian Berechree
by
7th Nov 2018 12:34 PM | Updated: 12:39 PM

DURONG Dingo Sanctuary has been thrown a lifeline.

Sanctuary owner, Simon Stretton, announced on Facebook the sanctuary would remain open thanks to an agreement with the Commonwealth Bank.

"Our home is now safe," Mr Stretton said.

"The charity will continue its essential work. I am sincerely thankful for the support the community has given me."

Mr Stretton said he and his solicitor had reached an agreement with the Commonwealth Bank which assisted him in staying on his Durong property, along with his dingoes.

"The agreement ensures security for Durong Dingo Sanctuary, home for my dingoes and myself and headquarters of the charity," he said.

"I am happy to announce we continue with our commitment to dingo conservation, wildlife and other animal rescue and rehabilitation."

The news comes after Mr Stretton said he would have no choice but to put his dingoes down if he was unable to come up with bank repayments on his property.

Related Items

animal conservation durong dingo sanctuary south burnett tourism
South Burnett

Top Stories

    Shock as flying sex toy package hits woman's car

    premium_icon Shock as flying sex toy package hits woman's car

    Offbeat A DILDO box hit this North Coast woman's car as she was driving along, and she says it was "the most hilarious thing ever". ***WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT***

    • 7th Nov 2018 2:00 PM
    Shark bite terror: Man dragged off surfboard by shark

    Shark bite terror: Man dragged off surfboard by shark

    News Work under way to identify what species of shark attacked surfer

    Man to have surgery after stabbing in Lismore

    premium_icon Man to have surgery after stabbing in Lismore

    Crime Girards Hill street closed over alleged stabbing on Tuesaday

    Why shark nets would not have prevented attack

    premium_icon Why shark nets would not have prevented attack

    News Mayor says protocols will be "tightened up" on local beaches

    Local Partners