'Our hearts will never be full again': Young chef remembered

An inquest is being held into the death of Tristan Francis Naudi, 23, who passed away at Lismore Base Hospital on the night of January 18, 2016.

An inquest is being held into the death of Tristan Francis Naudi, 23, who passed away at Lismore Base Hospital on the night of January 18, 2016. Contributed

THE exact cause of the cardiac arrhythmia that led to his death may not be certain but it was clear in the Coroner's Court this week that Tristan Francis Naudi was deeply loved and is sorely missed.

An inquest into the 23-year-old's death at Lismore Base Hospital heard evidence about the drugs in his system, the physiological stress caused by MDMA toxicity and the way he was restrained face-down, his prior medical history and events at the hospital.

On behalf of Mr Naudi's foster family, Angela Tallon told The Northern Star he was a "beautiful, kind-hearted man” who "made the world a better place by being in it”.

"His infectious smile, his cheeky and witty humour had a way of lighting up any room,” she said.

"We miss his smile, his laugh, his all-enveloping hugs ... we miss him terribly and our hearts will never be completely full again.”

Mr Naudi's partner, Emma Bell, was present for the inquest along with other members of his foster family and his father.

Police were called to Mr Naudi's Bangalow home on the night of January 18, 2016, after he consumed MDMA, believing it was LSD, and developed "severe behavioural disturbances”.

Paramedics were called but did not attend due to his aggressive behaviour.

After police took him to hospital in the back of a paddy wagon, four officers restrained him, as medical staff administered anti-pyschotic and sedative medication.

He became unresponsive and, despite CPR efforts, could not be revived.

The inquest heard conflicting evidence about whether or not police placed their knees on Mr Naudi's back while restraining him.

Some evidence suggested he may have been more affected by further "physiological stress” given his highly agitated, hyperthermic state.

One medical expert said she believed his cardiac arrhythmia was preceded by a loss of oxygen, but another believed the heart attack had come first.

Two further hearings will be held at Lidcombe in Sydney on September 30 and October 1, involving NSW Ambulance and closing submissions.