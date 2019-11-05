Menu
Townsville couple Simon Walker and Sherei Anderson have been found dead at Kearneys Falls at Goldsborough after going hiking. Picture: Facebook
Breaking

Hearts shattered: Families’ grief after couple found dead

by CAS GARVEY, CAMERON BATES
5th Nov 2019 2:04 PM
THE families of a Townsville couple reportedly found dead in remote bushland have shared their grief on social media.

Simon Walker, 24, and Sherei Anderson, 32, were reported missing after they failed to turn up to work on Monday.

Police have reported the bodies of two people located in the Goldsborough area, southwest of Cairns, late yesterday are believed to be Simon and Sherei.

Simon's brother Lincoln posted a statement on his Facebook page:

"On behalf of the Walker Family, with a shattered heart and tears in my eyes. Our Youngest Brother/Son Simon is no longer with us. While we are shocked and filled with grief, we will post more details of his funeral at a later date. I Love You Simon. You may be gone but you will never be forgotten."

Simon's mum Beryl shared a photo of the pair on Facebook with the caption: "My heart".

Beryl Walker, mum of Townsville man Simon Walker, shared this photo on Facebook with the caption: 'My heart'. Photo: Facebook
Sherei is originally from Gordonvale to the south of Cairns, attended Ingham State High School and moved to Townsville in grade 11 or 12, according to a friend.

The parents are understood to have split and Sherei moved to Townsville with her mother, who was tragically killed in a motorcycle accident a couple of years later.

"It's not like her, when she went missing I said to my husband 'this sounds really odd' because it's not like her, she wouldn't leave her sisters," her friend said.

"It's a shock, particularly given what they've been through."

The police are expected to brief the media on the incident at 1pm.

