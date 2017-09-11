'Not for sale': Opposition to $90m shopping centre expansion

A Facebook page called Our Heart is Not For Sale, has been set up in opposition to plans to expand Lismore Shopping Square.

A COMMUNITY Facebook page has been set up in opposition to plans for a $90 million expansion to Lismore Shopping Square.

Called "Our Heart is Not For Sale", the group explains: "The private developers McConaghy Property are asking Lismore City Council to sell your community park land to them. Say no!

"This land was destined for your regional park and to be the new 'community heart' of Lismore.

"Please let your councillors know what you think by emailing them on council@lismore.nsw.gov.au.

"We would also welcome community members, business owners to contact council before Tuesday night's meeting to register to speak.

"Your voice is important and does make a difference. Please share this page with all of your contacts and please feel free to ask any question about the proposal."

Lismore Mayor Isaac Smith last week revealed that Lismore City Council had been approached by the owners of shopping centre with plans for an expansion.

It would go across Brewster St and on to the old hockey field.

The Our Heart is Not For Sale Facebook page currently has 271 likes.

There are comments on the page from CBD business owners and a photo of all the shop vacancies in the CBD with the caption: "With 76 vacancies in our CBD post flood - do you think our CBD can weather a square expansion?"

The Our Heart is Not For Sale Facebook page posted this photo on social media, raising concerns about CBD vacancies.

Co-owner of PowerMax Computers in Magellan St, Alex Clarke, wrote a letter to the council and posted it on the Facebook page.

He said: " I believe strongly that Lismore's future lies in a thriving CBD. Projects like the new gallery will bring people to our city from other areas, and those people will happily shop and spend money in our beautiful city's locally owned shops.

"An expanded Square works directly against a thriving CBD, and will inevitably lead to more local businesses failing. This proposal does nothing to present Lismore as the unique and innovative community that we can be - it is simply another mall just like the thousands of others around Australia."

Lismore councillors will be discussing the Lismore Square expansion issue at the council meeting tomorrow night.