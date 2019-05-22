Our girls have the country spirit

ALL SMILES: The North Coast team competing at the New South Wales PSSA Primary School Sport Association State Titles at Lismore.

ALL SMILES: The North Coast team competing at the New South Wales PSSA Primary School Sport Association State Titles at Lismore. Mitchell Craig

A BRAVE North Coast girls soccer team have been a surprise packet at the NSW Primary School Sport Association State Titles at Lismore.

Coach Mark Newman was ecstatic with his teams efforts to force a nil-all draw against the more fancied Sydney East team on the second day of competition today.

North Coast is one of 13 teams competing at the SCU Football Centre with finals set to be played tomorrow

"I call that country spirit, the girls just kept going and going and wouldn't let them past,” Newman said.

"We've selected girls from Port Macquarie up to the Queensland border and it's all about experience and enjoyment for them.

"They learn as they go and they're all walking off the pitch with smiles on their faces.

"We had one weekend of preparation at Woodlawn, that was half training and half getting to know each other.”

The best players from the carnival will go on for selection in two New South Wales teams.

Most of the carnival referees have come to Lismore from Bossley Park High in Sydney as part of a training course.

"They've got a talented referees program through Football NSW so it's great to have so many of them here, too.” tournament director Allan Duroux said.

"The two NSW teams picked from this event will go to School Sport Australia to take on the other states in Canberra.

"NSW usually do well in the boys and the girls competition.

"A lot of the current Matildas have come through this program so there are some real stars of the future on show here.”

It has been a busy two days of competition with Lismore City Council and charitable organisations joining with the University at the centre.

"Lismore City Council has been fantastic in helping with equipment while the Westpac Rescue Helicopter has been involved,” SCU Football Centre general manager Scott Collis said.

"We are also proud to have mobile food van, The Chip Inn with Jase, serving hot chips while promoting an important community message.”

Set up in memory of former Lennox Head resident and Lismore city centre manager Jason Mumford, The Chip Inn with Jase is raising awareness about mental health.

Finals start from 9.15am tomorrow with the main game at 12.15pm.

The NSW teams will be announced following the final at 1.30pm.