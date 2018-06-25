'Our forests are being treated horrendously'

The North East Forest Alliance held a public meeting in Lismore to inform the community about the New South Wales and Commonwealth Government's proposals to change the rules governing logging of public lands.

The North East Forest Alliance held a public meeting in Lismore to inform the community about the New South Wales and Commonwealth Government's proposals to change the rules governing logging of public lands. Jimmy Malecki

CHANGES to forestry rules will be a key issue in the lead-up to next year's State election, the North East Forest Alliance has warned.

The group held a public meeting in Lismore last week to discuss the government's proposals to change the rules around logging of public lands, which it claims will remove protections for threatened species and allow logging in protected old growth forests.

The alliance is also concerned about the intensification of logging throughout the state and on the Northern Rivers.

Spokesman Sean O'Shannessy has been involved in forestry campaigns since 1990.

He said people were now ready and determined to stand up for the future of public forests.

"People are genuinely shocked and outraged,” he said.

"Forests are vitally important... the community will step up and defend our forests, and we will have a fight on our hands.

"We have a marginal seat (in Lismore). The Greens came within a whisker of winning last time on the back of concerns about CSG and we will see a similar level of outrage over this (forestry changes).”

The North East Forest Alliance held a public meeting in Lismore to inform the community about the New South Wales and Commonwealth Government's proposals to change the rules governing logging of public lands. Jimmy Malecki

The NSW and Australian governments are currently working to renew Regional Forest Agreements across NSW.

RFAs are 20-year plans for the sustainable management and conservation of native forests.

The agreement for the North East expires on March 31, 2020.

According to the NSW Department of Primary Industries, feedback and submissions on the RFS is being "carefully reviewed” and more information will be made available "in due course”.

Mr O'Shannessy said his group and other supporters of forests would not give up.

"We'll be going into the forests next... we will do tours and show people what our forests are really like,” he said.

"We want to make the public aware of how beautiful these forests are and how horrendously they are being treated.”