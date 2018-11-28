Our firies on the way to battle QLD fires

HELPING HAND: Six of the 15 Northern Rivivers RFS volunteers currently assisting their Queensland colleagues. L-R Deputy Captain Murwillumbah Brigade - Joe Frankland, Firefighter Mullumbimby Brigade - Phillip Le Marinel, Firefighter Murwillumbah Brigade - Don Bentley, Group Captain - Far North Coast - Mark Eglington, Captain Bilambil Brigade - Brian Gillespie and Firefighter Alstonville/Wollongbar Brigade - Corey Gray answered the call.

FIFTEEN of the region's most experienced firefighters left Brisbane on Tuesday morning to assist their colleagues up north.

A video on RFS social media showed as their aircraft taxied across the tarmac at Gladstone airport, it was showered with water from the aviation fire crews to acknowledge their arrival and show their appreciation.

Rural Fire Services Northern Zone Manager, superintendent Michael Brett said 15 volunteer firefighters joined a 100-strong state deployment to help out their Queensland Rural Fire Service and Queensland Fire & Emergency Services colleagues.

"They flew out from Brisbane this morning to Gladstone,” he said.

"They are now working at the fires burning between Gladstone and Bundaberg, south of Agnes Waters near the town of 1770.”

Supt Brett said when Queensland out in a request for assistance, RFS answered.

"We (RFS) sent up two aircraft with 100 firefighters,” he said.

RFS Far North Coast superintendent David Cook said the firefighters who are working more than 480km north of Brisbane would be using local equipment.

"The Queensland firefighters were very happy to see them,” he said.

"They will be back on Friday night.”

On Monday the NSW RFS announced the Large Air Tanker 'Gaia' would shortly leave NSW to assist Queensland firefighters with a number of fires burning across the state.

According to QFES website at 1.10pm on Tuesday, on Monday a Leave Now decree was issued for the Deepwater, Baffle Creek, Rules Beach, Oyster Creek bushfire on Monday after it intensified to produce heavy smoke.

It is understood hundreds of homes in the areas of Deepwater, Baffle Creek and Agnes Water have been evacuated.

Dry and windy conditions caused the fire to flare up on Monday and more than 17,000 hectares now burnt out by an intense fire front about 60 kilometres long.

"Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) advises there is a bushfire in Deepwater and conditions remain the same,” the post said.

"It could have a significant impact on Baffle Creek, Rules Beach and Oyster Creek and is impacting the Deepwater community now.”

QFES said crews are using machinery to construct containment lines and air support is water bombing the area.

Earlier today authorities warn unprecedented fire conditions will worsen on Tuesday.