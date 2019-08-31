'Our financial position is critical': Help save beloved club

SAVE DUNOON: A campaign has been launched to save the Dunoon Sports Club which will celebrate its 26th anniversary in 2019.

A SPORTS club which has been the heartbeat of its community for 25 years is calling on the region to help it survive.

When club manager Jamie Dowling posted on social media the Save Dunoon Sports Club campaign, he attracted a great deal of interest and support from all over the region.

Mr Dowling said Dunoon and Districts Sports and Recreational Club is family-friendly sports club situated 15 minutes north of Lismore and 30 minutes west of Byron Bay is in dire straights and needs help to survive.

"The treasurer will be reporting a significant loss for the last financial year, and in July sales don't look good either,” he posted.

"It took just one week of bad weather, the cancellation or postponement of 18 soccer games and fixing a water leak in the car park to throw us back, if you want to know more come and talk to me to learn about our profit and loss reports for last month or last year.

"Our financial position is critical to say the least, if sales trends continue to be the same we will be likely to cease trade.”

Mr Dowling said for the last three years he and Charlie and made the club available to the community.

"We have cut our expenditures to the point that budget allocation to spend on maintenance, repairs and let alone beautification of the club is not possible without dipping further below the bottom line.

"I have identified and applied savings in every aspect possible including sacrificing 50 per cent of my salary, Charlie begun subsidising the clubs wages, power bill and increased the restaurant rent significantly since the 1st of July... Charlie also faces losing his business if the club closes; the club and kitchen employ many people directly and indirectly.”

"Please spend money at the bar, if you have a business, sponsor us, tell your friends about what a little hidden gem our club is, attend our events, buy your takeaway alcohol here,” he said.

You can submit to the club's survey to share your thoughts on the club's future.