Our election poll results are in ... you might be surprised

Who will win the seat of Page? Trevor Veale

LABOR'S Patrick Deegan looks set to score a landslide victory in the seat of Page when voters go to the polls on May 18.

According to a poll conducted by The Northern Star, Deegan is poised to dump Nationals incumbent Kevin Hogan from the seat he has held since 2013.

The online poll asked readers who they would vote for in the federal election - Nationals incumbent Page MP Kevin Hogan, Labor candidate Patrick Deegan, Greens candidate Daniel Reid, Independent Fiona Leviny, United Australia Party candidate John Mudge, Animal Justice Party candidate Alison Waters or Christian Democratic Party candidate Peter Walker.

The results revealed voters would shift significantly in Labor's favour, with 832 people participating in the poll.

While the The Northern Star recognises there's a lot of people who didn't vote in the online poll and the result on May 18 could be different, Deegan looks set to become the next Page MP after he received 70 per cent of the online poll.

Hogan ended up with only 20 per cent of the final vote.

Reid came in third position with 3 per cent, while both Leviny and Mudge tied for fourth place receiving only 1 per cent of the vote each.

Meanwhile, Waters and Walker, who were surprise additions to the candidate list, both received less than 10 votes between them, leaving them both on 0 per cent in the poll.

The poll also revealed that 1 per cent of voters were still undecided on who they'd support on election day.

While Deegan looks set to win the election, it might still be a tighter race than The Northern Star poll is predicting, with an earlier poll showing the two front-runner candidates neck and neck.

The earlier poll, which only featured Hogan, Deegan, Reid, Leviny and Mudge, saw 268 people participate and put Hogan in the lead to retain his seat with 47 per cent of the vote.

Coming in a tight second place was Deegan with 41 per cent, followed by Mr Reid on 5 per cent, with both Leviny and Mudge receiving 2 per cent of the vote each.

Polls by The Northern Star during the State Election correctly predicted the eventual winners of the Lismore and Ballina electorates.