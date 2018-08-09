'Our dad was worth more than a fine'

Recent widow Bianca Whish-Wilson and her three children are mourning the loss Brad Davis, a year-on.

Recent widow Bianca Whish-Wilson and her three children are mourning the loss Brad Davis, a year-on. Annie Perets

BECAUSE of a stranger's fatal mistake on the road, Brad Davis' three young children will grow up without a father.

The man responsible for the crash, which claimed the loved 40-year-old youth worker's life, won't spend a day in jail.

Instead, Dane Matthew Tucker will pay a $1,500 fine and get his license back in six months.

Brad was tragically killed in a crash at Miriam Vale near Gladstone in October last year.

His devastated family and friends say they have been served with a life sentence while Tucker walks free.

Tucker, 31, fronted Gladstone Magistrates Court this week and pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention without reasonable consideration for other persons.

A more serious charge of dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death was withdrawn.

Brad's long-term partner Bianca Whish-Wilson told the Chronicle their family, who had hoped for at least some jail time in the sentence, was gutted by the outcome.

She broke down in tears in a car park after learning by phone about the sentence.

"Brad's life has been disrespected," Bianca said.

"His life was worth so, so much more than that.

"We are very angry."

The pair, who met during a night out in Hervey Bay, were meant to celebrate their 12 year anniversary this year and were engaged.

"He was just an incredible person, there was no one else like him," she said.

"Brad was what every man and dad should be."

While nothing can bring Brad back, Bianca believes the penalty does not fit the offence.

"(The crash) has ruined everything," she said.

"The system has just failed us. The penalty should be a deterrent but a loss of licence and a fine, how is that a deterrent?"

Bianca said Brad's greatest love was being a father to their children Baillee, 10, Maddison, 7, and Jaxson, 5.

"He would make dinner into smiley faces," she said.

"It's difficult for them, they block it out.

"He's already missed so much - my daughter's first solo, gymnastics competitions, birthdays, anniversaries."

The young widow wants tougher laws imposed for driving offences, to both discourage careless driving and help bring closure to families of victims.

"I now have high anxiety when using the road," she said.

"I never want this to happen to anyone again."