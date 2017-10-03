22°
News

Our current rain levels and forecast for the week

Rain falling has been a welcome sight.
Rain falling has been a welcome sight. Frances Klein
Samantha Elley
by

THE long awaited sound of rain falling from the sky has been wonderful to hear.

Since 9am yesterday morning this is how many millimetres areas on the Northern Rivers have received:

  • Ballina - 31mm
  • Byron Bay - 28.4mm
  • Casino - 8.6mm
  • Evans Head - 17.8mm
  • Lismore - 25mm

Today there is a 95% chance of more rain, becoming less likely this evening.

There is the chance of a thunderstorm and possible heavy falls.

Daytime temperatures will reach maximums of the low 20s.

Tomorrow, Wednesday there is a 70% chance of showers most likely in the morning or afternoon.

The chance of rain will decrease as the week continues with high temperatures coming back on Friday.

Topics:  bom bureau of meteorology forecast northern rivers weather rain

Lismore Northern Star
Grafton dance teacher caught up in Vegas shooting

Grafton dance teacher caught up in Vegas shooting

'A lady near me, who was on the phone to her father telling him they were at a concert and they started shooting, and a bullet went straight past her head'

Selena has been found

The last known sighting of Selena Collinson was in the background of a photo on North New Brighton beach.

Friend confirms on Facebook that Selena Collinson has been found

Top 7 songs to sing in the rain

SINGING IN THE RAIN: So many wonderful songs celebrate the wet stuff.

Singing in the rain

Three Northern Rivers charities lose their registration

Three Northern Rivers charities have been de-registered.

Charities deregistered for failing to provide paperwork

Local Partners