Who is on the list of the 70 Most Influential people on the Northern Rivers?
Opinion

Our 70 Most Influential list is a cracker

David Kirkpatrick
by
2nd Sep 2018 12:00 AM

THE inaugural 70 Most Influential People on the Northern Rivers has been a labour of love.

This series, which launched for our online subscribers on Friday and for our print readers on Saturday, has been weeks and months in the planning.

It began with a whole of newsroom dinner where hundreds of names were pitched.

We then opened it up to our online and newspaper audience to have their say.

A committee of senior newsroom figures then decided on the final order.

I can reveal that I am most definitely NOT on the list.

There are far more deserving people than me.

Who do you think should be on the list? Email news@northernstar.com.au and let us know.

