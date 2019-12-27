Our 24/7 heroes: No rest for hard-working fireys

Wyneden crew with Dale Oxtoby and Ben Cantwell work on blacking out areas on the south east section of the Bangala Creek fire.

DEDICATED emergency service personnel, logistics and fire fighters continue to prepare and protect the nation even as most of the country settled down to enjoy the festive season.

In the Northern Rivers, 16 crews, including additional resources from NSW National Parks, Forest Corporation of NSW, air operations and private dozers and graders, were all employed to continue tackling the situation at the Bangala Creek fire.

The Banagala Creek Fire is not fully contained with more than 58300 hectares burnt.

On the southeast side, the Wyneden, Old Bonalbo, and Whitlow Rural Fire Service Brigade crews continued to monitor conditions as containment lines were reinforced.

They drove their trucks through hot and dusty conditions from Rover Park through to Paddys Flat 'blacking' out areas which could easily reignite and move fire into previously unburnt areas.

Wyneden RFS Brigade captain Dale Oxtoby said they were working with three crews in that sector to ensure preparations were effectively maintained as they would need substantial rain of 200mm or more before the fires and hot spots would be sufficiently dampened.

"So what we are doing is blacking out the edges of the fire about 20 metres in just in case the wind comes up and a spark can blow into the unburnt area," Captain Oxtoby said.

"So it is just establishing a solid control line around the edge of the fire."

He said most crews were experiencing some form of fatigue now as this round of fires had been going for almost two and a half months without many breaks.

"It is Christmas time and people like to relax a bit, but it is a bit hard when there is a job to be done."

NSW Rural Fire Service members are continuing to keep our region safe from widespread fire, despite the welcome rainfall over Christmas.

At the moment, all bushfires in the region are ranked at either Under Control or Being Controlled by the RFS.

More than 220,300 ha has been burned in the region, which included the fires at Mt Nardi (nearly 7000 ha), Myall Creek Rd (more than 121,300 ha), Bangala Creek (58,000 ha), Blue Gum Rd (nearly 5000 ha) and the Border Trail (nearly 29,000 ha).

The Northern Rivers Zone RFS Facebook page stated volunteers had spent time on Christmas Day keeping everything under control, after rain assisted with fire managment on Tuesday.

"Crews have taken advantage of the benign conditions to undertake mop up and black out activities across the Bangala Creek and Border Trail fire grounds," the post said.

"The benign conditions are expected to remain over coming days - hopefully allowing our firefighters a well earned rest.

"We hope that all residents in fire affected areas also get to enjoy a reprieve over the Christmas period."

For further up-to-date information about ongoing fire conditions, visit www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/fire-information/fires-near-me.