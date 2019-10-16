Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TV

Osher responds to Masked Singer blunder

16th Oct 2019 4:19 PM

 

OSHER Günsberg gave Masked Singer fans plenty to talk about last night - and it wasn't just his bold floral ensemble.

When the beloved TV personality unveiled the enigmatic Unicorn as pop singer Deni Hines, he made a statement amid the excitement that viewers quickly pointed out was incorrect.

 

Osher, who later admitted he was just "caught up in the moment" as Deni's face was unveiled, incorrectly said she was "the only Australian to have written a song for Beyoncé".

In 2003, Hines penned the song Bienvenue for French group IAM, which featured Bey, but since then, both Sia and Luke Steele of the band Empire of the Sun, have written for the superstar.

Viewers - not willing to let the faux pas slide - took to Twitter to correct the host.

"Did @oshergunsberg just say Deni was the only Australian to write a song for Beyonce like @sia hasnt been in her basement for years," one quipped, while another shared an excerpt from a Wikipedia page revealing that Luke Steele had also written for the pop powerhouse.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tweeting that seeing Hines under the mask "blew his mind", he later apologised for the gaffe in two separate tweets.

 

"So she did. My apologies, I was caught up in the moment, my apologies to Sia," he wrote to one fan, adding to another who pointed out Luke Steele's writing work, "Far out I got it REALLY wrong. Thanks for the pickup Cam! Sorry Luke."

 

 

 

While the titbit was likely a mishap at the hands of backstage fact checkers, he would have been correct in saying she was the first to write for Beyonce, given it was in 2003.

More Stories

Show More
channel 10 masked singer osher gunsberg

Top Stories

    New CBD school set to ‘take learning out of the box’

    premium_icon New CBD school set to ‘take learning out of the box’

    Education AS WELL as a new kinder to Year 8 school for Lismore, there are also plans for a childcare centre and other campuses in the future.

    School cleaner's quick thinking saves lives in village fire

    premium_icon School cleaner's quick thinking saves lives in village fire

    Community PM singles out woman who says she's no hero

    • 16th Oct 2019 4:26 PM
    SEVERE FIRE DANGER: Total fire ban declared

    SEVERE FIRE DANGER: Total fire ban declared

    Weather Total fire ban announced for entire region

    $24M promise to help drought-proof Tenterfield

    premium_icon $24M promise to help drought-proof Tenterfield

    Environment New legislation will fast-track a 100 gigalitre dam for the shire